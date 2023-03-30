Pratik Thakker's Vision for the Future of Work Featured in TEDx Talk

Photo of Pratik Thakker speaking Tedx

Pratik Thakker, Founder at INSIDEA discusses the opportunities and challenges of the future of work in his TEDx talk "The Future of Work."

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Pratik Thakker, Founder & CEO of INSIDEA , Times 40 Under 40, and winner of the Indian Achievers’ Award 2021, recently shared his vision for the future of work in a TEDx talk titled "The Future of Work - Succeeding from Anywhere."In his talk, Thakker discussed how the pandemic has accelerated the trends in e-commerce, e-learning, automation, and remote work. He emphasized that the pandemic has given us the gift of freedom to work from anywhere and introduced us to the era of globalization.Thakker also highlighted that the future of work is going to be full of possibilities, with new jobs emerging and old ones being replaced by robots and AI. He stressed the need for the workforce to upgrade their skills and adapt to the changes to succeed and grow in the future work environment.According to Thakker, the top in-demand skills for the future of work are artificial intelligence, web/app development, cloud computing, machine learning, blockchain, AR/VR, digital marketing, data analytics, and many more.Thakker encouraged people to explore living a laptop lifestyle and be their own boss by trying options like remote jobs , freelancing, becoming a content creator, or starting their own business.Thakker's TEDx talk offers valuable insights into the future of work and how individuals can succeed and grow in this rapidly changing world. With his expertise and experience, Thakker has become a sought-after speaker and thought leader on the topic of the future of work.For more information about Pratik Thakker and his vision for the future of work, please visit his website at https://www.insidea.com/

The Future of Work | Pratik Thakker | TEDxIIITV