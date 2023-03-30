More than Ninety South Africans Graduate from Tools for Life Skills Development Training to Improve their Lives
Youth, educators, community leaders, religious leaders, and Bambanani converged at Castle Kyalami in Midrand for a Life Skills Development Workshop Graduation.
I now want to change my community and put in a lot of dedication towards community development using all the practical knowledge I have acquired from the Tools for Life.”KYALAMI, MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, more than 90 South Africans comprising of youth, educators, community leaders, religious leaders, and even an elderly-run organization known as Bambanani converged at Castle Kyalami in Midrand for a one-of-a-kind Professional Development workshop graduation hosted by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.
The graduates successfully met all the requirements and fully graduated from the program known as Tools for Life which equipped them with skills to communicate, overcoming barriers to learning and social issues such as bullying, substance abuse, conflict, low self-esteem, and more.
The attendees were South Africans from various walks of life with a common purpose to bring this knowledge to others. The new graduates expressed much joy during the ceremony and a new passion for bringing change through transformative skills training.
Extremely eager to improve their lives and tackle the conditions they face in the community, over the past 2 months they attended a free Skills Development program offered by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers. They dedicated their time and efforts to empowering themselves with the Tools for Life from L. Ron Hubbard so they can better assist and improve their communities.
Now they came for graduation. It began with a warm welcome from the program director of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, Chloe Cardosso who stated “Education is the cornerstone for change”. The graduates were extremely proud to be officially graduating from this life-changing training.
One of the graduates, Ms. Selepe who is an educator, expressed how this training has helped her work conditions. According to her, she has managed to reduce bullying at her workplace and assist her colleagues to resolve their conflicts in an orderly manner. “My favorite part about the graduation was the realization that the Scientology Volunteer Ministers are always able to give a helping hand in times of need and not only in South Africa but internationally. I am proud to be part of this group, “added Selepe.
Another graduate, an elderly lady from a community development center known as Bambanani, shared what the Tools for Life mean to her. “I have been rejuvenated by this program. I now want to change my community and put in a lot of dedication towards community development using all the practical knowledge I have acquired from Tools for Life. This is truly life-changing. In my old age, I was ready to retire but now I have found a new purpose.”
The well-acclaimed Tools for Life Seminars have attracted South Africans from across Mzansi. To conclude, Chloe Cardoso of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers shared how important the empowerment of communities is. According to her, the future of our country depends on each and every individual in the country playing their part in society to influence change. “That can only happen if everyone is empowered and has the tools to create change”, said Cardosso.
