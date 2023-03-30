Network Slicing Market Research Report | Industry Size USD 921 Million by 2027

Network Slicing Market Research

Growth of network slicing market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for next generation 5G network to enable better speed & bandwidth capabilities.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global network slicing market garnered $172.56 million in 2019, and is expected to generate $921.02 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 23.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Surge in demand for next generation 5G network to enable better speed and bandwidth capabilities, increase in use cases of network slicing for Industry 4.0, growth in development of smart cities and smart services, rise in demand for network performance due to growth in mobile data-traffic volumes drive the growth of the global network slicing market. However, security concerns associated with network slicing hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in adoption for remote surgery and autonomous vehicle and emerging applications across government, industrial, and enterprises sectors present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample PDF Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8281

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for around two-thirds of the global network slicing market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increase in adoption of network slicing solutions by communication service providers and introduction of advanced network slicing solutions. On the other hand, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to extensive adoption of deployment and integration services among end users, as it ensures effective functioning of network slicing solution throughout the process.

Based on end user, the telecom operators segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global network slicing market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand for better speed as well as bandwidth connectivity to serve customer needs. However, the enterprises segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 24.7% from 2020 to 2027, owing to demand for robust network solutions to enhance productivity among enterprises.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8281

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global Network slicing market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2027. The region is early adopter of 5G services in areas such as autonomous driving, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI). In addition, the government in this region are taking initiatives to develop 5G telecom infrastructure furthermore. These factors fuel the growth of the market in this province. At the same time, the Asia- Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period. This is owing to the extensive adoption of mobile devices across the developing countries such as China & India.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8281

Some of the key network slicing industry players profiled in the report include Affirmed Networks Inc., Argela Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mavenir, Nokia, Samsung, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE. This study includes market trends, network slicing market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://bit.ly/3JY6ICy

Similar Reports -

1. 5G Enterprise Market Size

2. Medical Device Security Market Size

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

