Tuna Market Price, Global Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Demand, Forecast, Sales Statistics, & Report 2023-2028

Tuna Market 2023

Global Tuna Market Propelled by Associated Health Benefits By IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuna Market Outlook 2023:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tuna Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global tuna market price. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global tuna market size reached US$ 42.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.84% during 2023-2028.

Tuna represents a part of the mackerel fish family and is generally found in the temperate and subtropical waters of the Black Sea, Mediterranean Sea, and the Atlantic Ocean. It is enriched with vital nutrients, such as iron, proteins, magnesium, niacin, potassium, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins A, B6, and B12. Tuna also offers various health benefits, including improving the immune system, strengthening bones, lowering blood pressure, preventing the risk of cancer, assisting in weight loss and blood circulation, and inhibiting skin and kidney infections. In addition, it is an essential element of the global fishing scenario and is enjoyed across the globe as fresh-cooked, frozen, canned, and sushi. Almost 60% of the total tuna comes from the West and Central Pacific Ocean (WPCO).

Global Tuna Market Trends:

The escalating demand for easy-to-cook, long-lasting, and internationally loved food items, owing to the busy lifestyle and hectic working schedules of individuals, is among the primary factors driving the tuna market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for this product, on account of its prolonged shelf-life and ease of transportation over longer distances, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the wide availability of various tuna species, such as skipjack, albacore, bigeye, and yellowfin, and the emerging trend of trying out innovative cuisines among the masses are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the inflating need for fresh and frozen variants that contain a high potassium level to lower blood pressure and the risk of stroke and heart attacks, owing to the rising health consciousness, is expected to bolster the tuna market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the industry.

Some of these key players include:

• Thai Union

• Tri Marine

• Starkist

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Canned

• Frozen

• Fresh

Breakup by Species:

• Skipjack

• Yellowfin

• Albacore

• Bigeye

• Bluefin

Production Breakup by Region:

• Japan

• Indonesia

• Philippines

• Taiwan P.C.

• Republic of Korea

• Spain

• Others

Consumption Breakup by Region:

• Japan

• USA

• Republic of Korea

• China

• Taiwan P.C.

• European Union

• Others

