Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, Share, Demand Forecast, Business Growth, and Report 2023-2028

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Propelled by Significant Growth in Construction Industry | IMARC Group

Market Outlook 2023:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Personal Protective Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global personal protective equipment market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global personal protective equipment market size reached US$ 69.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 115.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during 2023-2028.

Personal protective equipment, or PPE, represents various wearable gears that are generally utilized in high-risk settings for minimizing the chances of contracting infections and other occupational hazards. They can be categorized into head, eye, and face protection, respiratory protection, hand and arm protection, fall protection, protective footwear, hearing protection, etc. Personal protective equipment are manufactured utilizing several types of hard plastics, laminates, and nonwoven materials. They offer maximum protection against accidents and chemicals and block the transmission of contaminants. As a result, personal protective equipment find widespread applications across numerous sectors, such as oil and gas, construction, chemical, manufacturing, healthcare, etc.

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Trends:

The expanding industrialization and the growing construction activities across the globe are primarily driving the personal protective equipment market. In addition to this, the escalating awareness about personal and occupational safety among workers and employers for ensuring workplace efficiency is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising demand for the product from healthcare establishments, on account of the elevating incidences of viral infections and pathogen transmissions among medical workers, is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the inflating investments by leading manufacturers on research and development (R&D) activities to innovate smart wearables with sensors that can efficiently identify patterns and the presence of unsafe elements in mines or an oil rig are further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing usage of biodegradable and recyclable materials to manufacture these products is expected to bolster the personal protective equipment market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• E I Dupont De Nemours and Co.

• 3M Co.

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Ansell Limited

• MSA Safety Inc.

• Lakeland Industries, Inc.

• Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

• Sioen Industries NV

• Radians, Inc.

• COFRA Holding AG

• Avon Rubber P.L.C.

• Uvex Safety Group

• National Safety Apparel

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Manufacturing

• Construction

• Oil and Gas

• Healthcare

• Other

Breakup by Equipment Type:

• Head, Eye and Face Protection

• Hearing Protection

• Protective Clothing

• Respiratory Protection

• Hand Protection

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

