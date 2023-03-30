Seaweed Market Demand, Production, Size, Share, Price Trends, Growth (CAGR 11.64%), Report, Forecast 2023-2028

Seaweed Market 2023

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seaweed Market Outlook 2023:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Seaweed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global seaweed market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global seaweed market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.64% during 2023-2028.

Seaweed belongs to macroscopic, multicellular, and marine algae species that grow in oceans, seas, lakes, and rivers. It is the food source for life in the ocean and is found in three colors, such as red, green, and brown. It is an enriched source of proteins, vitamins, minerals, fibers, iodine, calcium, sodium, magnesium, zinc, folate, and antioxidants that aid in providing several health benefits, including decreasing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and goiter and improving gut health. Its consumption enhances the nutritional value and increases tenderness and storage stability without altering the flavor of the food. As a result, it finds extensive application in food and beverage, cosmetics, personal care, animal feed and additives, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Seaweed Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing consumption of seaweed among the masses. Along with this, the changing dietary patterns of individuals and the rising preference for a healthy lifestyle are providing a boost to the sales of seaweed across the globe. Moreover, the wide utilization of seaweed as a thickening agent in the textile industry and for enhancing yield, improving soil quality, and crop protection in the agriculture industry, are further contributing to the demand. Besides, numerous leading players are heavily investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce seaweeds as preservatives and gums is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, including the continuous developments in the e-commerce sector and the advent of online delivery models, are also influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the top Seaweed producers 2023 being:

• Acadian Seaplants Limited

• Cargill Incorporated

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• Irish Seaweeds

• Leili

• Mara Seaweeds

• Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG)

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Environment:

• Aquaculture

• Wild Harvest

Breakup by Product:

• Red

• Brown

• Green

Breakup by Application:

• Processed Foods

• Direct Human Consumption

• Hydrocolloids

• Fertilizers

• Animal Feed Additives

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

