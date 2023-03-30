Flight Simulator Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Trends with Forecast Growth By 2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Flight Simulator Market by Platform (Commercial Aircraft Simulator, Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Transport Aircraft, and Military Aircraft Simulator), Type (Full Flight , Flight Training Devices, Flight Mission Simulators, Fixed Base, Flight Simulator Training, Line flight training, Special Mission Aircraft, Helicopter Simulator, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Simulator), and Application (Military & Defense, and Civil)- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, A flight simulator is an electrical and mechanical system that simulates flight conditions to train pilots and other crew members. It helps familiarize trainers with actual flight conditions, handling, and operations. Simulations are used to duplicate or recreate a system or event to gain experience and understanding in the field. Simulations are essential for experimenting with complex circumstances while minimizing risks. Flight simulators are independent of external environmental factors and enable for flight practice repetition. The market is bifurcated into full flight simulators, flight mission simulators, fixed base simulators, and others, depending on the kind. Simulator hardware, simulation software, and services are the market segments based on the solution.

COVID-19 scenario

COVID-19 has had a disastrous effect on the global aviation sector. In the midst of the pandemic, just a few countries are allowing air travel. Due to a dramatic drop in air travel, the majority of airline firms have grounded their fleets. Aside from the slowdown in air travel, the epidemic has created a bleak image for airline firms, who are already burning through enormous resources to maintain their grounded fleet. International air passenger revenues are expected to drop by almost 50%, according to the International Air Transport Association. Because airline businesses owe a considerable amount to lessors, they are now looking to the government for financial assistance in the form of loans, financial assistance, and tax reliefs in order to survive the pandemic. Airline firms have also put a halt to hiring new pilots, resulting in a decrease in demand for flight simulators. Flight simulator training has been rescheduled by many flight simulator service companies.

Growing demand for pilots in the aircraft industry

Due to a pilot shortage, many airline carriers have been compelled to reduce the number of flight schedules as the size of the aircraft fleet continues to rise worldwide, combined with the increased yearly growth rate of global air traffic passenger demand. Due to a shortage of pilots, the number of passengers on board was capped, resulting in an increase in the frequency of flight cancellations. The demanding and expensive application process for becoming an airline pilot is one of the reasons for the current pilot shortage; particularly, pilots are directly responsible for obtaining their own FAA credentials. For instance, One of the reasons for the experienced shortage in airline pilots is due to the rigorously expensive application process for becoming an airline pilot; especially in the U.S. Prospective pilots are personally responsible for securing their own FAA credentials.

Key players in the industry are -

CAE,

Boeing Company,

Collins Aerospace,

Flight Safety International,

L-3 Communications,

Raytheon Company,

Precision Flight Controls,

SIMCOM Aviation Training,

Frasca International,

TRU Simulation Airbus Group

