Gene Therapy Market Size (USD 46.5 billion by 2030) Poised for Explosive Growth to Meet Rising Healthcare Needs

Gene Therapy Market Size

The rising incidence of genetic disorders such as cancer, cystic fibrosis, and rare genetic diseases is driving the demand for gene therapy

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders, rise in government support, and ethical acceptance of gene therapy for cancer treatment drive the growth of the global gene therapy market. On the other hand, high cost of gene therapies restrains the growth to some extent. However, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Gene Therapy Market Size was Valued at USD 6.0 billion in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 46.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲?

Gene therapy is a medical approach that aims to treat or cure diseases caused by genetic abnormalities by altering the genetic material in a patient's cells. The goal of gene therapy is to introduce new genetic material into the cells to either supplement or replace the defective genes, in order to restore normal functioning of the cells. The process of gene therapy involves introducing a new copy of a gene or modifying an existing gene, which is then delivered to the cells within the body. This can be achieved through a number of techniques, including using viruses as vectors to deliver the new gene to the cells.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

• Gilead Sciences

• Orchard Therapeutics.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb.

• Therapeutics plc

• Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals,

• Shenzhen SiBiono Genentech

• Adaptimmune

• Novartis AG

• Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Vector Type

• Viral Vector

• Non Viral Vector

By Therapy

• In Vivo Therapy

• Ex Vivo Therapy

By Gene Type

• Antigen

• Cytokine

• Tumor Suppressor

• Suicide

• Deficiency

• Growth factors

• Receptors

• Others

By Application

• Oncological Disorders

• Rare Diseases

• Neurological Disorders

• Other Diseases

Gene therapy Market region Analysis

The gene therapy market can be analyzed based on geographic regions. Here are some key insights on gene therapy market region analysis:

North America: The North American region (including the US and Canada) is expected to dominate the gene therapy market due to the presence of a large number of biotech and pharmaceutical companies, along with high healthcare expenditure and supportive government initiatives. Additionally, the US FDA has approved several gene therapy products, making it a major hub for gene therapy research and development.

Europe: Europe is expected to hold a significant share of the gene therapy market, driven by favorable regulatory policies, strong R&D infrastructure, and high adoption rates of advanced medical technologies. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has also approved several gene therapy products, making it a key region for gene therapy development and commercialization.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the gene therapy market due to the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, rising healthcare spending, and growing demand for innovative therapies. Additionally, countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea have made significant investments in gene therapy research and development, contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

