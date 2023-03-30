Pettitts Travel Announces Launch of New Opera Destinations in Seville and Barcelona

TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pettitts Travel is proud to announce the addition of two new opera destinations to their repertoire: Seville and Barcelona. Both cities are renowned for their vibrant culture and stunning architecture, and now travellers can experience the best of both worlds with a trip to either destination.
Seville is home to the world-famous Teatro de la Maestranza, which has been hosting operas since the 18th century. The theatre has seen performances from some of the greatest names in opera, including Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, and José Carreras. Visitors to Seville can also explore the city’s many other attractions, including the Alcázar palace, the Cathedral of Seville, and the Plaza de España.
Barcelona is also a great destination for opera lovers. The Gran Teatre del Liceu is the city’s premier opera house, and it has been hosting performances since 1847. The theatre has seen some of the world’s greatest operas, including La Bohème, Carmen, and Don Giovanni. In addition to the theatre, Barcelona is home to many other attractions, such as the Sagrada Familia, Park Güell, and the Picasso Museum.
Pettitts Travel is excited to offer these two new opera destinations to their customers. With their expert knowledge and experience, they can help travellers plan the perfect trip to either Seville or Barcelona. For more information, please visit their website at https://www.pettitts.co.uk/
