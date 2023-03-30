UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market Technology, Regional Outlook, Forecast And Analysis To 2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UAS traffic management system or UTM system is envisaged to be a system of several subsystems which will work together to provide an end-to-end service. The UTM system will be connected to different data providers to accumulate real-time information of weather, airspace traffic, drone registration and credentials of drone operators, among others. Although, UTM system uses different technologies than air traffic management (ATM) system, the basic key functionalities and the operations in the UAS traffic management systems are inspired from current manned aviation traffic management system. The demand for UTM services has been increasing in the past five years and this is due to the growing drone operations. North America and Europe and the two major regions in the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market, wherein these regions have carried out trials and demonstrations of UTM capabilities.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/13182

Key benefits of the report:

🔶This study presents the analytical depiction of the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

🔶The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market.

🔶The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market growth scenario.

🔶The report provides a detailed UAS traffic management (UTM) system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Airbus, AirMap, Altitude Angel, Dedrone, DJI Innovations, Kitty Hawk, Leonardo Company, OneSky, Precision Hawk, Skyward

The increase in usage of drones internationally has led the regulatory bodies to incorporate drones in their framework for supporting drone service development owing to benefits offered by drones such as low energy consumption, less air, and noise pollution, and reduced road congestion. With the increase in demand for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology is utilized for navigation by drone operators. The use of regional Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) such as GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, and others are regulated by the governments.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13182

The BVLOS operation was conducted by using the onboard detect-and-avoid systems. Governments across the world are developing and implementing a new regulatory system for encouraging drone usage. For instance, the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority issued European Light UAS Operator Certificate (LUC) to Nordic Unmanned in April 2021. The certificate will enable Nordic Unmanned in deploying its entire Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) fleet for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights throughout EASA member countries.

Market Segments:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type

Persistent

Non-Persistent

By End-Use

Logistics & Transportation

Military & Security Agencies

Agriculture & Forestry

Others

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13182

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.