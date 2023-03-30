Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market to hit $38,765.0 million by 2026 with 10.2% CAGR

People have become very health conscious today as prevalence of chronic diseases has increased over the years

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market by Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global organic dairy food and drinks market size was valued at $17,849.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $38,765.0 million by 2026, to register a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Organic milk is the most prominent category in the type segment in the global organic dairy food and drinks market and is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 10.0% through 2019-2026.

The demand for organic dairy food and drinks has been steadily increasing. Growth in health awareness among consumers is one of the key driving factors affecting the organic dairy food and drinks market size. In addition, food safety, environmental protection, animal welfare, and increase in use of natural and organic products are other major factors contributing to the growth of this market.

Leading Key Companies

The key players profiled in the report include BJ's Wholesale Club Inc, Chobani, LLC, Danone (horizon organic), General Mills, Inc., Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative, Royal Friesl and Campina N.V., Safeway Inc., Stonyfield Farm, Inc., Straus Family Creamery, and Unilever Group

Regional Outlook:

Based on region, the organic dairy food and drinks industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2018, North America generated the highest revenue valued at $8,148.1 million in organic dairy food and drinks market share in 2018. This region is further expected to attain a market value of $17,773.8 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3%. North America is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. LAMEA and Asia-Pacific are the emerging regions in the organic dairy food and drinks market and are expected to garner a cumulative share of 19.9% in 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% and 8.6% respectively from 2019 to 2026.

According to the organic dairy food and drinks market forecast in 2018 the organic milk was the highest revenue-generating segment and accounted for $8,132.9 million in the organic dairy food and drinks market share in 2018. However, the organic yogurt segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2019 to 2026 and attain a market size of $6,107.0 million by 2026.

Key Findings of the Study

-> Based on type, the organic milk segment in the organic dairy food and drinks market was valued at $8,132.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2026.

-> Based on type, the organic yogurt segment was contributed $2,661.3 in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2026.

-> Based on type, the organic cheese segment in the organic dairy food and drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6 % to reach $7,591.9 million in 2026.

-> Based on type, other organic dairy food and drinks accounted for 20.5% of the organic dairy food and drinks market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2019-2026.

-> In terms of value, North America and Europe contributed a significant high market share in 2018.

actors such as unique nutrient package and benefits provided by dairy food and drinks, make them an important part of a consumer’s life. The global market of organic dairy food and drinks is driven by the continuous introduction of innovative organic dairy products such as energy-based milk drinks and flavored organic milk drinks.

