Gushcloud Japan, PERSOL launch esports event PERSOL esports CUP in Tokyo
TOKYO, JAPAN, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Takao Wada), a comprehensive human resources company, and Gushcloud Japan CO., LTD (Country Director: Hiroaki Sawa) will hold an esports event called “PERSOL esports CUP” on March 31.
This event is a custom tournament for public participation, consisting of two parts: a Preliminary Tournament and a Main Tournament.
Based on the concept of "individual players x esports teams," the event will focus on the teams and individual players who participate in the event from the general public, providing them with a unique and valuable experience, including direct confrontation, coaching, and dialogue with professional players and streamers.
In addition, the champions of the Main Tournament will receive merchandise autographed by Crazy Raccoon members, one of Japan's top gaming teams with top-level skills and influence, and exclusive talking sessions.
PERSOL esports CUP
The PERSOL Group aims to help individuals realize fulfilling lives through their work by providing tailored support at each stage of life, and reexamining the values we hold in relation to work, including finding fulfillment, supporting diverse work styles, and seeking opportunities for recurrent education.
In recent years, esports has attracted attention as a viable profession that goes beyond hobbies and entertainment, as the number of players and spectators has greatly expanded. There are students and professionals who are interested in working in the esports industry but do not know what exactly they are doing, or who want to become a professional player or streamer but do not have a clear image of their career path.
By connecting these people with industry and professional players, PERSOL and Gushcloud aim to expand the happiness of individuals by broadening each person's options and expanding the freedom to work. The PERSOL Group contributes to the development of the esports industry in order to make working in the esports industry an option for the future.
The First PERSOL esports CUP
The First PERSOL esports CUP will feature members of Crazy Raccoon as well as the world's most popular battle royale FPS game, Apex Legends.
Mondo, Cpt, and Mainy, three former professional players who are now active as streamers and have been at the forefront of the "Apex Legends" competitive scene, will each hold a preliminary match and compete directly against teams from the general public. Additionally, they will coach the winning teams directly to prepare them for the main tournament.
In addition to the three online gamers, popular members of Crazy Raccoon, including Wokka, will appear offline as guests and compete in the tournament along with the general teams. Other guest information will be announced later on the official Twitter page, @persol_esports.
###
Overview
Event Name: “The First PERSOL esports CUP - with Crazy Raccoon members”
Game title: Apex Legends
Format: Online
Date and time:
Preliminary
Mondo block: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 20:00-22:00 JST
Cpt block: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 20:00-22:00 JST
Mainy block: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 20:00-22:00 JST
Main
Live is scheduled to begin around 19:30 JST on March 31, 2023 (Fri.) (*Subject to change depending on conditions on the day of the event.)
Main tournament
PERSOL esports TV Official (the official YouTube channel of PERSOL)
Winners of the drawing and information about the tournament will be announced on the official Discord.
The official YouTube channel “PERSOL esports TV Official”
The official YouTube channel "PERSOL esports TV" will feature a variety of content, such as the streaming of the “PERSOL esports CUP” and highlights, as well as behind-the-scenes footage of the tournament, documentary programs featuring the real faces of the players, and career interview videos of professional players, streamers, other celebrities, and people involved in esports.
What is Crazy Raccoon?
Established in 2018, Crazy Raccoon is a team that is energetically working for the development of esports under the theme of “making gamers cool and attractive.”
Currently, the team is active in divisions such as VALORANT, Fortnite, APEX LEGENDS, and Streamer. All players boast top-level abilities in Japan, and many of the members are competing on the world stage.
The team has over 8 million Twitter followers and YouTube subscribers, respectively, and is active in a wide range of influential and powerful esports teams, posting videos, streaming, and appearing at events.
Other tournament information, including campaigns, will be announced on the official website.
