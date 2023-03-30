Gauteng Provincial Government Commemorates Human Rights Day at Sharpeville

In commemoration of South Africa’s Human Rights Day, various organizations, including the Gauteng Provincial Government converged in Sharpeville.

SHARPEVILLE, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In commemoration of South Africa’s Human Rights Day, various organizations, including the Gauteng Provincial Government converged in Sharpeville to honor and remember the victims of the police shooting at a peaceful protest in Sharpeville, southern Gauteng in 1961 where 69 people lost their lives. A tragic event sparked the official national Human rights Day on the 21st of March.

Celebrated across South Africa as a national holiday ever since the Gauteng Provincial Government put on a massive community event in Sharpeville for the community of this historic place.

In attendance were many community members, speakers, and representatives from various political parties, churches, and public benefit organizations who all gathered for commemorating the occasion and reminding people of the importance of basic rights and human dignity.

Reverend Gift Moerane, former Mayor of Emfuleni, shared a heartwarming and moving speech that reminded people of the importance of the day.
Markus Neuweiller from the Church of Scientology was also present because of the impactful work of the Church of Scientology in educating the masses on Human Rights. According to reports, the Church has actually educated over a hundred million people on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other related issues using their United for Human Rights campaign inspired by global humanitarian, L. Ron Hubbard.

The massive event was also graced by the current Executive Mayor of Emfuleni, Mr. Radebe, and many other top-level officials from the local and provincial government who all expressed joy about the importance of celebrating this day.

A community member who was also present at the ceremony was also very impressed at the unity of the community coming together to honor the fallen heroes exactly where the massacre happened. She said, “I have lived here for a long time and I am proud to be from Sharpeville, the birthplace of this Iconic Human Rights Day.”

