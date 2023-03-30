Automotive Software Market Know Faster Growing Segments Now: Google, Epicor, Dealertrack

Stay up to date with Automotive Software Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Latest Released Automotive Software Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Automotive Software market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size. The study includes market share analysis and players such as CDK Global (United States), Google (United States), Cox Automotive (United States), Reynolds and Reynolds (United States), Dealertrack (United States), Dominion Enterprise (United States), Wipro Limited (India), Infomedia (United States), Epicor (United States), Shoujia Software (China), MAM Software (United Kingdom), Internet Brands (United States), NEC (Japan), Guangzhou Surpass (China), WHI Solutions (United States).
The Automotive Software market size is estimated to register a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period (2022-2029).
Definition:
The automotive software market refers to the market for software applications and solutions that are used in the automotive industry. This market includes a wide range of software solutions such as automotive diagnostic software, infotainment systems, GPS navigation systems, driver assistance software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software. Automotive software solutions are designed to enhance the safety, efficiency, and convenience of vehicles while providing a better user experience for drivers and passengers. These software solutions leverage advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and IoT to improve vehicle performance, optimize fuel efficiency, and provide real-time data and insights to drivers and fleet managers. They also enable seamless connectivity and communication between vehicles, drivers, and other stakeholders in the automotive ecosystem.
Market Trends:
• Increasing adoption of connected car technology for enhanced vehicle connectivity, communication, and data sharing.
• Growing use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technology for improved vehicle safety and performance.
• Emergence of electric vehicle (EV) software solutions for managing battery performance, charging, and range optimization.
Market Drivers:
• Growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) and the need for software solutions to manage battery performance, charging, and range optimization.
• Emergence of autonomous driving technology and the need for advanced software solutions to enable self-driving cars.
• Increasing demand for infotainment systems with advanced features such as voice recognition, touch screens, and mobile app integration.
Market Opportunities:
• Development of software solutions for the emerging electric vehicle (EV) market, including battery management, charging optimization, and range prediction.
• Integration of software solutions with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for improved vehicle safety and performance.
• Development of autonomous driving software solutions, including sensor technology and machine learning algorithms, for self-driving cars.
The market is segmented by Global Automotive Software Market Breakdown by Application (Manufacturer Retail Store, Automotive Dealer, Automotive Repair Store, Auto Part Wholesaler & Agent) by Type (Dealer Management System, F&I Solution, Electronic Vehicle Registration, Inventory Solutions, Digital Marketing Solution, Others) by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicle), by Software (Operating System, Middleware, Application Software) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: CDK Global (United States), Google (United States), Cox Automotive (United States), Reynolds and Reynolds (United States), Dealertrack (United States), Dominion Enterprise (United States), Wipro Limited (India), Infomedia (United States), Epicor (United States), Shoujia Software (China), MAM Software (United Kingdom), Internet Brands (United States), NEC (Japan), Guangzhou Surpass (China), WHI Solutions (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Automotive Software Market Breakdown by Application (Manufacturer Retail Store, Automotive Dealer, Automotive Repair Store, Auto Part Wholesaler & Agent) by Type (Dealer Management System, F&I Solution, Electronic Vehicle Registration, Inventory Solutions, Digital Marketing Solution, Others) by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicle), by Software (Operating System, Middleware, Application Software) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
