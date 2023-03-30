CT Business Travel Announced As The First TMC To Join Air France-KLM's SAF Programme In The UK And Ireland

We are proud to be the first TMC in UK and Ireland to partner with Air France-KLM with their on-going sustainability initiatives and investments into SAF technology.”
— Clare Collins
TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Air France-KLM is pleased to welcome CT Business Travel as the first Travel Management Company (TMC) in the UK and Ireland to join the Air France-KLM Corporate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) programme making a further step towards reducing the CO2 footprint of air travel.
SAF proactively reduces emissions by up to 80% compared to fossil fuels and contributes to a circular economy. SAF is a jet fuel, made from renewable sources like used cooking oil and a durable substitute to fossil fuel. It blends perfectly with conventional jet fuel for use in engines of all aircraft, without impacting current processes or operations.
Air France and KLM are actively working on their ambitious road map towards decarbonisation. Next to fleet modernisation and more efficient operations, SAF is a major lever towards reducing the environmental impact of air travel.
Air France and KLM have been involved for many years in research and development programmes in the field of alternative fuels and in 2011 were among the first to operate commercial flights with SAF, demonstrating that usage of non-fossil fuels is possible.
However, currently, less than 1% of the fuel used on commercial flights comes from sustainable sources; this needs to change. The corporate SAF programme allows Air France-KLM to partner with organisations to accelerate the production and usage of SAF, and thus pave the way towards making SAF more readily available with the aim to contribute to a more sustainable future in aviation.
With this partnership, CT Business Travel have actively chosen to support us as we look to transition from the use of conventional fossil fuel to Sustainable Aviation Fuel, supporting and contributing our journey to address the global ecological challenges facing the aviation and wider travel industry.
Fahmi Mahjoub, General Manager of Air France-KLM (UK & Ireland) said:
"We now welcome the first TMC in the UK into our SAF programme. This is a major step forward in addressing our sustainability challenge as an aviation company by partnering with a travel management company like CT Business Travel to help the environment. Today marks the start of a new level of cooperation across the industry and we hope that this news helps spread the awareness in the UK and that more companies will join us in making SAF more readily available around the globe."
Clare Collins, Managing Director & Owner, CT Business Travel added:
“We are proud to be the first TMC in UK and Ireland to partner with Air France-KLM with their on-going sustainability initiatives and investments into SAF technology. We know that aviation and the wider travel industry are both vital elements of economic growth that hugely support, not only the UK and Irish economies, but many countries in terms of development and infrastructure. However, climate change is a worldwide issue and should be treated as such, therefore by taking responsibility and contributing, we are helping to support and protect not just the planet but the future of our industry. As a business we have chosen to take these steps to support and collaborate with Air France – KLM and we hope this encourages other industry partners to do the same.
Officials in photo left to right: Simon Spinks, Air France/KLM, Head of Sales UK & Ireland, Lauren Chilcott, CT Business Travel Team Leader, William Panien, National Account Manager Business Sales UK & Ireland, Air France/KLM
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.