MEHRWERK named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Tools

We believe MEHRWERK's recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant confirms our pioneering role in the field of process mining.”
— Constantin Wehmschulte, Managing Director of MEHRWERK
KARLSRUHE, GERMANY, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MEHRWERK, leading in software-based business process optimization and operational excellence, has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Tools for mpmX. Gartner has positioned MEHRWERK in the Leaders Quadrant for its ability to execute and its completeness of vision. It is the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Tools.
"We believe MEHRWERK's recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant confirms our pioneering role in the field of process mining", says Constantin Wehmschulte, Managing Director of MEHRWERK. “We are grateful for the support of our customers and partners which enables us to continuously drive mpmX forward. mpmX helps companies identify and unlock potential in processes and thus create significant value for their business."
mpmX provides comprehensive process mining functionalities. It combines self-service process mining with associative analysis and enables the integration of capabilities such as advanced analytics, AI user support, Big Data integration, real-time scenarios and workflow automation.
Process mining evaluates business processes through systematic analysis. By examining data automatically, process mining visualizes process flows in real-time and detects vulnerabilities. As a result, the resource- and time-effort for process analysis reduces and process optimization potentials are uncovered at higher speed and lower cost.
“By 2025, 80 % of organizations driven by the expectations of cost reduction and automation-derived enhanced process efficiency will embed process mining capabilities in at least 10 % of their business operations”, Gartner states. The analysts emphasize that “the key drivers continue to be accelerated digital transformation efforts, growing process visibility requirements and increasing demands for business operations resilience.”
“This potential is enormous", Constantin Wehmschulte says. “MEHRWERK is leading this fast-growing market and with mpmX we offer a powerful tool for companies to learn more about their data and processes and to continuously optimize them.”
MEHRWERK GmbH was founded in 2008 with the vision to implement agile and user-friendly data analytics solutions and to achieve cross-industry, data-driven added value for its customers. Today, MEHRWERK, a netgo group company, is market leading and has deployed mpmX in various industries, including automotive, healthcare, energy, manufacturing and governmental institutions.
Magic Quadrant reports are according to Gartner culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players.
Gartner disclaimer
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
