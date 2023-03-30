Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle and Forecast, 2021-2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Predictive vehicle technology is a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) used to understand the trends and operating pattern of the vehicle owner which enhances the safety of the vehicle. The tools include data mining, neural networks, system modelling, and simulation. Predictive vehicle technology personalizes the driving experience by automating the process of vehicle settings which includes the vehicle’s infotainment system and application preferences. AI and ML are an integral part of future vehicles and auto industry since, predictive technologies are gaining popularity among all the vehicle types for providing the driver with comfort and convenience. OEMs are focusing on adoption of IoT and connected gadgets in the vehicles which can operate on voice commands. Moreover, the sensors present in the vehicle can also inform the vehicle owner whether the vehicle needs a service from a mechanic. Furthermore, the vehicle’s performance is evaluated by the predictive system on the basis of vehicle’s condition, mileage clocked, and information about safety hazards linked with malfunctioning of vehicles. Thus, the data from the system helps to reduce the downtime of finding the fault in the vehicle and repair the same.

Major competitors:

Robert Bosch GmbH,

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Siemen AG,

Continental AG,

Aisin Seiki,

Aptiv,

Garrett Motion,

Magna International Inc.,

HARMAN International

Top Impacting Factors

✦Rise semiconductor technology, use of artificial intelligence & machine learning, and rise in demand for autonomous vehicles is expected to drive growth of the market.

✦However, data security & integration with existing software platforms and higher cost of the technology will hamper growth of the market.

✦Rise in demand for safety & advanced features, rise in demand for connected vehicles, and rise in R&D for new technology act as an opportunity for growth of the market.

Rise in demand for connected vehicles

The vehicles are equipped with various systems to detect obstacles or vehicles on road and take preventive measures such maintain the speed and distance of the vehicle from other vehicles. Also, presently the vehicles are connected to each other, and share information as per requirement which saves lag or delay and effort while travelling. Moreover, with these new technology’s vehicles are becoming safer and more secure, which leads to higher safety of drivers and vehicles. For instance, in 2017 HARMAN International Inc. has developed a cloud-based platform HARMAN Ignite. The first fully integrated cloud-based platform for developing, managing, and operating in-vehicle applications which provides good connectivity, device management, analytics, safety, and others. Thus, the demand for technologically advanced vehicles is expected to drive growth of predictive vehicle technology market.

The Predictive Vehicle Technology industry is segmented -

By Application

Maintenance Analysis

Driving Pattern Analysis

Predictive Smart Parking

Proactive alerts

Safety & Security

By Hardware

ADAS component

OBD

Telematics

By Deployment

On Premise

Cloud

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Geography

North America

U.S.,

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

France,

Germany,

UK,

Russia,

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China,

Japan,

India,

South Korea,

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America,

Middle East,

Africa

