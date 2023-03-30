Sports Software Market to See Competition Rise | IBM, SAP, Daktronics

Stay up to date with Sports Software Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Latest Released Sports Software Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Sports Software market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size. The study includes market share analysis and players such as Daktronics (United States), IBM (United States), EPICOR Software (United States), Synergy Sport Technology (United States), Upper Hand, Inc. (United States), Vista Equity Partners (United States), SAP (Germany), EDGE10 (United Kingdom), Jonas Club Software (United Kingdom).
The Sports Software market size is estimated to register a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period (2022-2029).
Definition:
The sports software market refers to the market for software applications that are specifically designed to cater to the needs of sports organizations, athletes, coaches, and fans. This market includes a wide range of software solutions such as sports analytics software, coaching software, sports team management software, sports league management software, and sports venue management software. Sports software solutions are designed to help sports organizations manage their operations more efficiently and effectively, enhance player performance and safety, provide better fan engagement, and drive revenue growth. These software solutions typically use technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to provide insights and recommendations for sports teams and organizations.
Market Trends:
Increased use of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to gain insights and improve performance.
Growing demand for mobile and cloud-based sports software solutions.
Rising popularity of virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) in sports training and fan engagement.
Market Drivers:
Growing demand for data-driven insights and performance optimization in sports.
Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions for sports management and operations.
Growing popularity of mobile devices and apps for sports fan engagement.
Market Opportunities:
Expansion into emerging markets with a growing interest in sports such as China, India, and Brazil.
Development of sports software solutions for amateur and youth sports organizations.
Integration of social media and other digital platforms to enhance fan engagement and monetization opportunities.
The market is segmented by Global Sports Software Market Breakdown by Application (Personal Fitness Application, Sportscast Application, Somatic Game, Others) by Type (Free, One time charge, Time to pay) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Sports Software Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Daktronics (United States), IBM (United States), EPICOR Software (United States), Synergy Sport Technology (United States), Upper Hand, Inc. (United States), Vista Equity Partners (United States), SAP (Germany), EDGE10 (United Kingdom), Jonas Club Software (United Kingdom)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
