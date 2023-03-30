Hair Color Spray Market Size Pump out $481.60 million by 2026 at a 6.8% CAGR | Asia-Pacific would exceed CAGR of 7.90%

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hair color spray market was estimated at $291.90 million in 2018 and is expected to hit at $481.60 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

According to the insights of the CXOs of leading companies, rise in concerns over maintaining the quality of hair among the customers, is one of the key factors that drives the growth of the global hair color spray market.

Market Scenario:

– Organic segment would exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.60% during 2019-2026.

– Online segment would exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.70% during 2019-2026.

– Asia-Pacific would exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.90% during 2019-2026.

One of the top impacting factors in the hair color spray market is the increasing demand for temporary and non-damaging hair coloring products. Hair color sprays provide an easy and convenient way to change hair color without damaging the hair, as they do not require bleaching or permanent dyes. This is particularly appealing to consumers who want to experiment with different hair colors or styles without committing to a long-term change.

Another factor driving the growth of the hair color spray market is the increasing popularity of social media and beauty influencers. Many influencers and celebrities are seen using hair color sprays, which has led to a surge in demand for these products among consumers who want to recreate their favorite looks.

Additionally, the growing trend of customization and personalization in the beauty industry is also fueling the demand for hair color sprays. Consumers are increasingly looking for products that cater to their unique needs and preferences, and hair color sprays offer a wide range of colors and styles to choose from.

Lastly, the rise in e-commerce and online shopping has made it easier for consumers to access and purchase hair color sprays, which has contributed to the growth of the market. Online retailers offer a wide range of hair color sprays at competitive prices, making it easier for consumers to find the products that best fit their needs.

The hair color spray market has shown varying trends across different regions of the world. Here are some of the region-wise trends in the hair color spray market:

North America: The North American hair color spray market has witnessed significant growth due to the rising popularity of temporary hair color products, particularly among younger consumers. The increasing demand for innovative hair styling products, along with the growth of e-commerce platforms, has also contributed to the market's growth in this region.

Europe: The European hair color spray market is also experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for temporary hair color products, particularly in countries such as France, Italy, and the UK. The growing popularity of vegan and natural hair color sprays has also contributed to the market's growth in this region.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific hair color spray market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing popularity of hair coloring among younger consumers, particularly in countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea. The rise of e-commerce platforms and increasing disposable income in this region have also contributed to the market's growth.

Latin America: The Latin American hair color spray market is expected to witness steady growth due to the increasing demand for temporary hair color products and the growing trend of customization and personalization in the beauty industry. Countries such as Brazil and Mexico are expected to drive the market's growth in this region.

Middle East & Africa: The Middle East & Africa hair color spray market is expected to experience moderate growth due to the increasing popularity of hair coloring among younger consumers and the growth of the e-commerce industry in this region. However, the market's growth may be hindered by cultural and religious beliefs in certain countries that discourage the use of hair coloring products.

The synthetic segment to rule the roost by 2026-

Based on nature, the synthetic segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The organic segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% by the end of 2026. The natural segment is also studied in the market report.

The offline segment to maintain the lion’s share till 2026-

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its dominance from 2019 to 2026. At the same time, the online segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.7% through 2026.

Europe to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, Europe generated the highest share, garnering more than one-third of the global market. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.9% by 2026. The other two regions analyzed in the report include North America and LAMEA.

Frontrunners in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global hair color spray market report include Estee Lauder Company, Coty Inc., Unilever, Henkel, Amka Products (Pty) Ltd., Kenra Professional, L’Oréal, Punky International, Inc., John Paul Mitchell Systems, and Revlon, Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.