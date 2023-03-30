SCR Power Controller Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues during 2021 - 2031

SCR Power Controller Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SCR power controller market size was valued at $145.0 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $223.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. SCR power controller consists of a thyristor the main component of the controller, a control circuit, a heat dissipation element, and a protective circuit. The heat sensor sends a signal to the temperature controller specifying the amount of heat required by the load. The controller uses this signal to calculate the rate needed to switch the electric current on and off to the heater.

Silicon has advantages such as low leakage current, voltage compensation, and current limiting. Due to the wear-free switching provided by thyristor devices, SCR power controllers have replaced relays. Due to its versatility in switching single-phase to three-phase loads, it is ideal for switching electric loads. The global SCR power controllers market growth and its capability to limit the recovery process is the major aspects of the application of SCR power controllers by end-user industries. The market is expanding as a result of the rising demand for SCR power controller digitalization. Power supply stability, effective surge management, phase angle control, and resistive load power controllers allow for power saving and benefit for an enlarged lifetime are key features that are expected to drive product demand.

In addition, the semiconductor and general manufacturing sectors require a dependable, adaptable, and precise method to control electric heating operations in today's competitive, price-conscious industrial environment. These applications require precise control, ease of use, and excellent reliability. SCR power controllers are ideal devices for this purpose.

Compared to alternative controllers such as variable transformers, contactors, or other mechanical devices, SCR power controllers are more reliable and affordable. This factor is projected to create remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the SCR power controller market in the future.

Key players operating in the global SCR power controller market analysis include ABB, Ltd, Advanced Energy Industries, Avatar Instruments, Cd Automation S.r.l., Control Concepts Inc., Chromalox, Honeywell International Inc., JUMO India Pvt. Ltd., RKC Instrument Inc., Spang Power Electronics, SCR Elektroniks Pvt, Ltd., SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, INC., Siemens, Unison Controls Pvt. Ltd., and Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company.

Key findings of the study

- By type, the single-phase segment is estimated to display the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

- By application, the chemical segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

- By region, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share of 43% in 2021, in terms of revenue, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%.

