Nutrunner Market Growing Demand Analysis and Trends Grows at a CAGR of 4.1% by Forecast Analysis 2030

Nutrunner Market Expected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutrunner is a power tool that is used to tighten or fasten nuts and bolts. It is made up of a driving clutch half and a driven clutch half that are connected by axially directed teeth to transfer torque. Nut runners are pneumatic, electric, or hydraulic power tools that are commonly used for appliance maintenance and are normally utilized for lower torque applications than ratchets and wrenches. There are numerous sorts of nut runners, depending on head styles and performance specifications, including in-line heads, offset heads, right-angle heads, crowfoot heads, and tube nut heads.

According to AMR, the global nutrunner market size was valued at $789.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,168.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Top Players of the Nutrunner:

Some of the key players operating in the global nutrunner market include Aimco Global, Atlas Copco AB, Bosch Rexroth AG, Dai-Ichi Dentsu Ltd., Estic Corporation, Ingersoll Rand Inc., ITH bolting Technology, Maschinenfabrik Wagner GmbH & Co.AG, Sanyo Machine Works Ltd., and Stanley Engineered Fastening.

Driving Factors:

The nutrunner market growth is driven by development of the construction, automotive, machinery manufacturing, and industrial sectors.

Moreover, increase in automation in automotive, machine manufacturing, and construction industries is likely to boost the market growth.

The use of a nut runner saves time and ensures performance accuracy.

In industry, nutrunner are utilized where increasing production pressure to meet the objective within a time restriction is a difficult issue. Moreover, nutrunners are ideal for bolting applications, as they have little vibration and give better accuracy and repeatability. On the other hand, a nutrunner requires labor and daily interval maintenance, which is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Segments:

By Type -

Electric Nutrunner

Pneumatic Nutrunner

Hydraulic Nutrunner

BY END USER INDUSTRY -

Construction

Industrial

Automotive

Others

By Region Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

