Recent Statistics on the State of the Bartending Industry in the USA and Canada

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Bartending School, the leading resource for professional bartending education, has released a comprehensive report on the state of the bartending industry in the USA and Canada. The report is based on extensive research and analysis of the latest industry data, including market trends, consumer preferences, and employment statistics. The findings provide valuable insights for industry professionals, aspiring bartenders, and anyone interested in the future of the hospitality industry.
The report reveals that the bartending industry in the USA and Canada is currently experiencing significant growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2021 to 2026. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the increasing popularity of craft cocktails, the rise of experiential dining, and the growing demand for unique, high-quality bar experiences.
In terms of market size, the USA is the largest market for bartending, with an estimated value of $26.5 billion in 2021. Canada, on the other hand, is a smaller but still significant market, with an estimated value of $3.5 billion in the same year. Both markets are expected to see continued growth over the next few years, driven by the factors mentioned above.
The report also highlights some interesting trends in consumer preferences. For example, there is a growing demand for healthier, low-alcohol options, as well as non-alcoholic and mocktail alternatives. This trend is driven by a desire for healthier lifestyles and the increasing popularity of mindful drinking. In addition, consumers are also seeking more sustainable and eco-friendly options, such as locally sourced ingredients and reusable straws.
In terms of employment, the bartending industry is a significant source of jobs in both the USA and Canada. In the USA, the industry employs over 700,000 people, while in Canada, it employs over 120,000 people. The industry also provides opportunities for entrepreneurship, with many bartenders starting their own businesses or opening their own bars and restaurants.
Commenting on the report, a Senior Client Relationship Director of LocalBartendingSchool.com - Allan Tomaquin said, "We are thrilled to release this comprehensive report on the state of the bartending industry in the USA and Canada. The findings highlight the exciting growth and trends in the industry, and provide valuable insights for anyone interested in pursuing a career in bartending or starting their own bar or restaurant."
