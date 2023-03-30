Breast Implants Market Expected to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 9.4%

Breast Implants Market Size

Breast implants market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast implants market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. The breast implant is one of the most popular plastic surgery procedures used for breast augmentation or reconstruction. Breast implantation can be done for a number of reasons, such as for women who have had a mastectomy (breast removal due to cancer), whose breast size has decreased due to pregnancy, weight loss, or aging, whose breasts are asymmetrical, or who simply want to improve their self-esteem and body image. Recent technological developments aimed at improving procedure accuracy and the rise in prevalence of various types of plastic surgery have boosted product adoption.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players profiled in the breast implant market report include Sebbin, Allergan, Mentor Worldwide Llc, Gc Aesthetics, Laboratories Arion, Sientra Inc., Hansbiomed, Cereplas, Silimed, and Groupe Sebbin Sas.

One of the factors driving global breast implant market expansion is women's growing tendency and awareness of breast augmentation & reconstructive procedures for beauty enhancement. The market is primarily driven by the increase in breast surgeries globally. The demand for breast implantation and enlargement has increased due to people's desire to look beautiful and their willingness to spend money to do so, particularly those who belong to elite groups. The U.S., Brazil, and Mexico have the highest rates of breast implant surgeries. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery states that more than 1.86 million breast augmentation procedures were carried out worldwide in 2018. This is expected to accelerate the breast implants market growth during the forecast period.

The increased prevalence of breast cancer is also a key opportunity of market expansion. In extreme situations, this condition is prevented by mastectomy surgery, which entails the removal of the whole organ. Furthermore, regeneration of this organ is thought to be a viable therapeutic strategy for this condition. The form of the excised organ is rebuilt during this surgery. As a result of the increasing number of reconstruction cases, there will be a greater need for breast implantation in the near future.

The global breast implant market share is segmented based on type, shape, texture, application, end-use, and region. By type, it is classified into the saline implant and silicone implants. By shape, it is classified into anatomical and round. By texture, it is classified into smooth and textured. By application, it is classified into breast reconstruction and breast augmentation. By end-use, it is classified into clinics, hospitals, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

