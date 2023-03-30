Neakasa: The Future of Smart Home and Pet Cleaning

Neakasa Tiktok Event

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, formerly known as Neabot, has recently rebranded to reflect its growing ambitions in the intelligent home cleaning industry. Neakasa, pronounced as /niː:kasa/, is a blend of "neat" and "kasa" (a play on the Spanish word "casa" meaning "home"). The company now focuses on creating a neat home for everyone with its innovative and advanced products. Neakasa is dedicated to providing its customers with top-quality cleaning solutions that can meet the changing needs of their lives. With this new rebranding, Neakasa is better positioned to expand its portfolio to include pet cleaning devices and extend its geographic footprint. Currently, Neakasa has two product lines: smart floor cleaning and smart pet cleaning. Here are our star products: robot vacuum cleaners, pet grooming kits, dog hair dryers, etc. In the future, Neakasa will launch more smart cleaning products. Making a smarter way to clean is what Neakasa pursues.

The rebranding of Neakasa comes as no surprise as the smart home cleaning market continues to grow at an accelerated pace. The market is expected to reach $135.5 billion by 2025, according to a report by MarketsandMarkets. This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of smart home cleaning devices, which make cleaning more efficient, convenient, and time-saving. With this trend in mind, Neakasa's new brand and evolving positioning perfectly illustrate its growing ambition to be at the forefront of technology, powering the reinvention of smart home devices.

According to Franklin, the CEO of Neakasa, "Our new brand represents a fresh start for our company and a reflection of our commitment to providing a comprehensive range of cleaning solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers." The name Neakasa combines the words "neat" and "kasa," which reflects the company's bold ambitions and commitment to creating a neat home for everyone. Neakasa's product offerings include smart home and pet cleaning products designed to help customers experience smart living and enjoy a better lifestyle.

Along with the rebranding, Neakasa has released the Neakasa NoMo N3, which includes new and improved capabilities such as a self-emptying dock, strong 4000Pa suction, and precision LiDAR navigation. These advanced features enable the device to navigate efficiently around a room, avoiding obstacles and ensuring complete cleaning coverage. The NoMo N3 also has a long battery life, making it ideal for cleaning larger spaces.

Neakasa's commitment to innovation and excellence is evident in its team of experts who focus on researching, developing, and producing advanced products, including smart floor and pet-cleaning devices. The company constantly strives to improve customer experience through meaningful change enabled by cutting-edge technologies. Neakasa remains at the forefront of the industry with its commitment to innovation.

Neakasa's mission is to simplify and elevate people's lives by providing top-of-the-line smart cleaning solutions. Our current product lines include Pet Cleaning and Floor Cleaning. At Neakasa, we're committed to making a smarter way to clean a reality.

In addition to its new brand and product offerings, Neakasa has launched an exciting new activity on TikTok. The activity encourages participating users to take a video that they believe represents the new cleaning revolution, using the hashtag #neakasa. The competition will run from March 30 to April 6, and the number of likes and comments will determine the winning entries. The winner will be announced on April 8th. All participants will get 20%off via neakasa.com. We will provide the code in the winner announcement post. The campaign is open to anyone in the United States and EU countries.

This TikTok activity is an excellent way for Neakasa to engage with its customers and build brand awareness among the younger generation. TikTok has over 1 billion active users worldwide. It is among the most popular social media platforms, especially among younger demographics. This activity will help Neakasa reach a wider audience and showcase its innovative products to a new generation of consumers.

To celebrate Neakasa's rebranding, we're holding a campaign! The prizes are worth $300+. There will be 3 winners who get the most likes.

1. To enter, follow @neakasa.tech

2. Shoot a video about a smart way to clean around you. It can be cleaning tricks or amazing cleaning tools or fun ideas on cleaning. Make it fun!

3. Post the video @neakasa.tech and use the hashtag #neakasasmartcleaning#neakasaupgrade

4. Like the post and tag five friends in the comments

In conclusion, Neakasa's rebranding reflects its growing ambition to be at the forefront of technology, powering the reinvention of smart home devices. With its advanced product offerings, commitment to innovation and excellence, and exciting new activities on social media platforms like TikTok, Neakasa is well-positioned to become a leading innovator.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot", was established in 2017 as a leading innovator of smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and elevate people's lives by providing top-of-the-line smart cleaning solutions. Their current lines include Pet Cleaning, Floor Cleaning and Personal Care/Cleaning products. Our professional team comes from a number of the world's most respected brands, including Microsoft, Honeywell, Motorola, Foxconn, Huawei, and more. Neakasa's mission is to provide every household with a better home cleaning experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.