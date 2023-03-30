Digital Transformation Market to See Huge Growth by 2029 : ScienceSoft, ClearSummit, Appinventiv

Digital Transformation Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
Digital Transformation Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”
— Criag Francis
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Digital Transformation market to witness a CAGR of 21.1% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Digital Transformation Comprehensive Study by Application (Small Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), End User Industry (BFSI, Education, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Government), Technology (Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data & Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobility/Social Media, Others (Blockchain and Robotics)), Business Function (Customer Transformation, Workforce Transformation, Operational Transformation, Product Transformation), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud). The Digital Transformation market size is estimated to increase by USD 954.4 Billion at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 594.5 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Digital Transformation Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digital Transformation market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ScienceSoft (United States), ClearSummit (United States), Appinventiv (India), Accenture (Ireland), LeewayHertz (United States), Google (United States), Capgemini (France), IBM (United States), Apple (United States), Microsoft (United States)
Definition:
Digital transformation refers to the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business or organization, fundamentally changing how they operate and deliver value to customers. The digital transformation market includes all the products, services, and solutions that help companies implement digital transformation initiatives, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT). This market is rapidly growing, driven by the increasing demand for digitalization and automation in industries such as healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing, and others.
Market Trends:
The Emergence of AI to Collect and Analyzed Data
Market Drivers:
Rising Penetration of IoT and Adoption of Cloud Services
Market Opportunities:
Growth in Demand from Developing Countries
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Digital Transformation Market: BFSI, Education, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Government
Key Applications/end-users of Digital Transformation Market: Small Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Digital Transformation Market?
• What you should look for in a Digital Transformation
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Digital Transformation vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: ScienceSoft (United States), ClearSummit (United States), Appinventiv (India), Accenture (Ireland), LeewayHertz (United States), Google (United States), Capgemini (France), IBM (United States), Apple (United States), Microsoft (United States)
Who should get most benefit of this report?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Digital Transformation
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Digital Transformation for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Digital Transformation Market
Digital Transformation Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (BFSI, Education, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Government)
Digital Transformation Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Small Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises) (2022-2028)
Digital Transformation Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Digital Transformation Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Digital Transformation Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (BFSI, Education, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Government)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Digital Transformation
Digital Transformation Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Digital Transformation Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.