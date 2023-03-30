IoT in Smart Cities Market to See Competition Rise | IBM, Cisco, Microsoft

IoT in Smart Cities Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
IoT in Smart Cities Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global IoT in Smart Cities market to witness a CAGR of 19.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by IoT in Smart Cities Comprehensive Study by Application (Smart Transportation, Smart Building, Smart Utilities, Smart Citizen Services), Services (Professional Services (Consulting, System Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance), Managed Services), Solutions (Remote Monitoring, Real-Time Location System, Network Management, Security, Data Management, Reporting and Analytics), Offerings (Solutions, Services). The IoT in Smart Cities market size is estimated to increase by USD 425.64 Million at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 130.08 Million.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on IoT in Smart Cities Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the IoT in Smart Cities market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM (United States), Cisco (United States), Intel (United States), Huawei (China), Microsoft (United States), Tech Mahindra (India), Siemens (Germany), Bosch (Germany), PTC (United States), Schneider Electric (France).
Definition:
The Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities market refers to the integration of IoT devices and technologies in urban environments to enhance the overall efficiency, sustainability, and quality of life for citizens. Smart Cities leverage IoT technologies such as sensors, cameras, and data analytics to collect and analyze information from various sources, including buildings, transportation systems, energy grids, and other infrastructure. This data is then used to optimize urban planning, improve public safety, reduce energy consumption, and provide more personalized services to citizens. The IoT in Smart Cities market includes a wide range of applications and solutions, including smart transportation, smart buildings, smart energy management, and smart public services. The market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years as more cities around the world embrace IoT technologies to address the challenges of urbanization and create more livable, sustainable, and connected cities.
Market Trends:
IoT to bring improvements to the communication infrastructure
Market Drivers:
The increasing number of government initiatives and PPP models for smart cities
Market Opportunities:
Increase in smart city initiatives worldwide
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of IoT in Smart Cities Market: Professional Services (Consulting, System Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance), Managed Services
Key Applications/end-users of IoT in Smart Cities Market: Smart Transportation, Smart Building, Smart Utilities, Smart Citizen Services
