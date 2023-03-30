Global Voice Biometrics Market Outlook – Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Trends, And Forecast

Voice Biometrics Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Voice Biometrics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the voice biometrics global market. As per TBRC’s voice biometrics market forecast, the voice biometrics global market size is expected to grow to $4.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.6%.

The growth in the voice biometrics market is due to increase in incidence of cyber-attacks. North America region is expected to hold the largest voice biometrics industry share. Major players in the voice biometrics market include Nuance Communications Inc., Aculab, Auraya System, NICE Systems Ltd., OneVault, Pindrop Security.

Voice Biometrics Market Segments

By Type: Passive Voice Biometrics, Active Voice Biometrics

By Component: Solution, Services

By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

By Application: Authentication And Customer Verification, Forensic Voice Analysis And Criminal Investigation, Fraud Detection And Prevention, Transaction Processing, Access Control, Workforce Management

By End-User: BFSI, Government, Telecommunication, Other End Users

By Geography: The global voice biometrics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Voice biometrics, also known as voice authentication or speaker recognition, enables fast, frictionless, and highly secure access in a variety of use cases ranging from call centers and mobile and online applications to chatbots, IoT devices, and physical access. Customers and employees use voice biometrics to interact with the system to authenticate and validate their identities. Voice biometrics is the technology of authentication that uses the human voice as a unique identifying biological characteristic.

The Table Of Content For The Voice Biometrics Market Include:

1. Voice Biometrics Market Executive Summary

2. Voice Biometrics Market Characteristics

3. Voice Biometrics Market Trends

4. Voice Biometrics Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Voice Biometrics Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Voice Biometrics Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Voice Biometrics Market Competitor Landscape

27. Voice Biometrics Market Opportunities And Strategies

28. Voice Biometrics Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

