Neabot is Rebranded to Neakasa Reflecting Company's Transformation and Focus on Smart Cleaning

Neabot is Rebranded to Neakasa

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neabot has rebranded as Neakasa to reflect the company's evolving strategic direction on elevating people's lives, its expanded portfolio of pet cleaning products, and its growing geographic footprint. Neakasa, now the leading innovator of smart cleaning technology, has a global presence in over 60 countries and regions.

The new name, Neakasa, pronounced as /niː:kasa/, is a combination of the words "neat" and "kasa", with "kasa" being a play on the Spanish word "casa" meaning home. The definition of Neakasa -- "creating a neat home for everyone" -- runs parallel to what we do with smart cleaning products to help customers experience smart living and enjoy a better lifestyle.

Neakasa is committed to innovation. The company uses state-of-the-art technology and stylish design to create cutting-edge products that help people clean smarter, not harder. With a customer-centric mindset, Neakasa tackles problems using First Principle thinking and unconventional approaches. The company doesn't just aim to meet customer expectations, but it strives to exceed them.

"Our new brand and evolving positioning perfectly illustrate our growing ambition and our commitment to being at the forefront of technology powering the reinvention of smart home devices," adds Minming. "We believe that the Neakasa brand will become synonymous with innovation, quality, and excellence in the smart home and pet cleaning industry."

Neakasa will continue to offer the same high-quality products and services that customers have come to trust, with a renewed focus on working with customers to optimize their lives through innovative solutions. As a market-leading innovator, Neakasa has earned high accolades from users worldwide, as well as top media outlets and industry professionals, reflecting its commitment to quality and innovation.

Looking forward, Neakasa will continue to lead the way of developing cleaning technology and deliver effortless and automated cleaning experiences to its customers.

The brand name change begins with a dynamic new company purpose: provide a smarter way to clean. The visual identity will be updated across all Neabot operations including its website (www.neakasa.com), app, logo, signage, marketing and more.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot", was established in 2017 as a leading innovator of smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and elevate people's lives by providing top-of-the-line smart cleaning solutions. Their current lines include Pet Cleaning, Floor Cleaning and Personal Care/Cleaning products. Our professional team comes from a number of the world's most respected brands, including Microsoft, Honeywell, Motorola, Foxconn, Huawei, and more. Neakasa's mission is to provide every household with a better home cleaning experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.

Neabot Is Now Neakasa