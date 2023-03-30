Global B2C Mobility Sharing Market Size, Share, Industry Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

B2C Mobility Sharing Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's B2C Mobility Sharing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “B2C Mobility Sharing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the B2C mobility sharing global market. As per TBRC’s B2C mobility sharing market forecast, the B2C mobility sharing global market size is expected to grow to $103.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.3%.

The growth in the B2C mobility sharing global market is due to rising connected vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest B2C mobility sharing market share. Major players in the B2C mobility sharing market include Ani Technologies Private Limited, Avis Budget Group, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., Bolt, Cabify.

B2C Mobility Sharing Market Segments

By Service Model: Car Sharing, Bike Sharing, Scooter Sharing, Ride-Hailing, Other Service Model

By Vehicle: Cars, Two Wheelers, Other Vehicle

By Level of Automation: Semi-Automated Vehicle, Fully Automated Vehicle

By Application: Short Trips (5 Km or Less), Medium and Long Distance (5-15 Km), Long-distance (More Than 15 Kilometers)

By Geography: The global B2C mobility sharing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

B2C mobility sharing refers to transportation services that are shared among users, such as public transit, car sharing, and bike sharing. It also includes automobile-based modes of sharing, such as car sharing and rides on demand. These are used to provide transportation and ride-sharing services by the service-providing company in the B2C business model delivering directly to consumers.

The Table Of Content For The B2C Mobility Sharing Market Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. B2C Mobility Sharing Market Characteristics

3. B2C Mobility Sharing Market Trends And Strategies

4. B2C Mobility Sharing Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. B2C Mobility Sharing Market Size And Growth

……

26. Africa B2C Mobility Sharing Market

27. B2C Mobility Sharing Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The B2C Mobility Sharing Market

29. B2C Mobility Sharing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

