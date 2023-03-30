The Growing Market for Liver Health Supplements: Trends and Forecast, 2023-2030

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Liver health supplements market refers to the market for dietary supplements that support liver function and promote liver health. These supplements are typically made from natural ingredients, such as herbs and plant extracts, and are designed to help protect the liver from damage and promote liver detoxification.

The market for liver health supplements has been growing in recent years due to increasing awareness of the importance of liver health and the rise in liver diseases, such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and hepatitis. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global liver health supplements market size is expected to reach USD 1.24 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is highly competitive, with a number of companies offering liver health supplements. Some of the key players in the market include Nature’s Bounty, NOW Foods, Jarrow Formulas, Inc, NUTRALife, Himalaya Herbal Healthcare.

The growth of the market is also being driven by the increasing popularity of natural and herbal remedies for liver health, as consumers seek alternatives to traditional pharmaceuticals. Liver health supplements are often marketed as a natural and safe way to support liver function and promote overall health.

However, the market also faces challenges, such as the lack of regulation in the supplement industry and the limited scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of some liver health supplements. As research into liver health and disease continues, it is expected that the market for liver health supplements will continue to grow, providing new opportunities for companies in the healthcare industry.

The rise in the R&D of the supplements to maintain better health of the individuals is anticipated to propel the industrial growth in the forecast period. The recent launches carried out by the key players would also draw the attention of the consumers towards its advanced advantages over other health supplements. For instance, in 2016, Amsety among the key leading players launched a product after research and getting a complete clinical study, a product namely Super 16. This product is proposed to have a proprietary blend of 16 vitamins and minerals and is studied to maintain liver health.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies have joined their hands together in order to bring better treatment options for the infected population. The key leaders have been working on the development of vaccines which can be used as prophylaxis and hence solve the problem faced globally. There are around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules in the R&D pipeline. The commonly used drugs such as hydroxyquinoline has experienced sudden surge in the demand, which is showing its effect in the management of the coronavirus disease. Such surge in the demand for these drugs has offered huge opportunity for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs. Due to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is projected to witness a significant growth in the future.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Liver Health Supplements industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Liver Health Supplements market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Liver Health Supplements market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the Liver Health Supplements market.

The report provides a detailed global market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Nature’s Bounty

NOW Foods

Jarrow Formulas, Inc

NUTRALife

Himalaya Herbal Healthcare

Gaia Herbs

Thompson’s (Integria Heathcare)

Nature’s Way

Irwin’s Natural

Swanson Health Products

