14 Governors and 18 Senators Urge Major Pharmacy Retail Companies to Ensure Access to Mifepristone for Abortion Care

Political Pressure Threatens Access to Medical Abortion in Every StateCA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As of March 14th, 2023, 18 senators and 14 governors from across the United States have sent letters to major pharmacy retail companies such as CVS, Rite-Aid, Walmart, Walgreens, and Costco, urging them to clarify their plans to distribute abortion medication, such as Mifepristone. The lawmakers, represent more than 141 million residents and combined economy over $11 trillion, are calling on retail pharmacies to ensure women access to FDA-approved medication abortion pills and begin to dispense critical medications in states where such care is legal. A federal judge in Texas will soon consider whether the FDA's approval of the drug during the pandemic is necessary to be overturned. Lack of access to Mifepristone at retail pharmacies has led to more women turning to telehealth and online companies like Choix.com, SameDayAbortionPills.com, and HeyJane.co to mail-order abortion medication. These companies offer an alternative for women who cannot access the medication at traditional pharmacies, while CVS and Walgreens continue with the FDA certification process.
Nikolay Rostov
Same Day Abortion Pills
