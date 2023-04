Contlo unveils Brand AI Model™ to empower modern businesses with contextual Generative AI marketing capabilities

Contlo launches World's First Contextual Generative Al Marketing Model

Contlo's Brand AI Model™ streamlines marketing by generating personalized creatives like emails, images, and copies using the brand's own AI model.

Marketing automation as we know it today has failed to deliver on its promise. We are disrupting the field of marketing automation by creating a new category of Autonomous Generative Marketing” — Ishaan Bhola

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Contlo , a Delaware-based leading AI marketing platform has announced the launch of its Brand AI Model ™. Being first of its kind, Brand AI Model™ will allow businesses to build their own customizable generative AI model fueled by their brand’s own personality. The self-learning AI model will allow businesses to deploy hyper-personalized marketing activities across customer touchpoints.To set up the Brand AI Model™, businesses provide a combination of inputs such as brand story, identity, design language, tonality, and aesthetic attributes that represent the brand. The AI model deeply understands the brand and creates personalized marketing strategies and activities, such as creative generation, generative customer journeys, autonomous segments, and campaigns.Trained over 100s of millions of brand-customer interaction data sets, The Brand AI Model™ continues to learn more about the brand as it closely analyses marketing performance. Leveraging deep learning and foundational models, Brand AI Model™ learns through its self-improving feedback loop creating a flywheel of continuously improving marketing activities and outcomes.Within minutes of training their Brand AI Model™ , marketers can generate brand consistent emails, SMS, and WhatsApp campaigns. Businesses can leverage their Brand AI Model™ to generate impactful email subject lines, preheaders, and email to boost CTR and open rates along with using auto-generated SMS and WhatsApp texts to retarget their customers much more effectively.“Marketing automation as we know it today has failed to deliver on its promise. We are disrupting the field of marketing automation by creating a new category of Autonomous Generative Marketing“ Ishaan Bhola, Co-founder & CEO stated.By introducing Brand AI Model™ to their marketing stack, businesses will be able to autonomously create segments and campaigns.Truly re-imagining the phrase “Segment of One”, Contlo’s Brand AI Model™ will introduce generative customer journeys for the first time. The platform is able to generate self-creating customer journeys, automatically schedule email and SMS campaigns based on dynamic user actions and run automatic experiments to identify winning creatives and copy in real-time.Launched just a few weeks ago, Contlo's AI Marketer™ is another innovation powered by the Brand AI Model™. The conversational user interface allows users to input commands in plain English. Marketers can ask for marketing analytics, generate creatives & marketing copies, and launch omnichannel marketing campaigns within seconds by just chatting with AI. For example, typing in “Send out a rich email campaign for the launch of our new sneakers” will result in the AI Marketer generating brand-specific images, CTAs, email copy, and pre-headers before sending out an optimized Email campaign - based on existing data.Talking about the future of AI Marketing, “At Contlo, we are building the world's foremost Marketing AGI company by creating breakthroughs in foundationally important AI technologies. We believe every brand in the world will be powered by their own Brand AI Model and we are enabling that future of democratizing AI for marketing"About Contlo:Contlo is an AI Native Marketing Platform for fast-growing businesses to run end-to-end marketing using their own generative AI model, driving customer retention through personalized campaigns and automated generative journeys.

