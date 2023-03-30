Women Leaders Recharge, Restore, and Replenish at World Self-Care Summit

Employers Sponsoring top-performing employees to the World Self-Care Summit gain access to marketable differentiation
Self-Care is not a luxury; it’s a lifestyle. Sensei Victoria and I are committed to sharing the gift of self-care with people, women, and leaders worldwide.”
— Dr. Ginny A. Baro
BRANCHVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Employers Sponsoring top-performing employees to the World Self-Care Summit gain access to marketable differentiation.
Since many companies are still struggling to provide opportunities for improving employees' mental health and well-being, those who distinguish themselves as innovators in the space can use it as a marketing point to attract new customers, investors, and top talent.
The World Self-Care Summit is a 1-day virtual event, taking place several times a year, including June 16th and October 20th, 2023, designed to help high-performing professional women and leaders restore, recharge, and replenish with a caring community of like-minded women.
5-Star Testimonials Include:
"Arriving at the World Self-Care Summit 2023, I felt stressed and overwhelmed, unsure I could fit this self-care day into my diary, and distracted by everything. After a day of connecting with other growth-minded women and leaders, I'm leaving the Summit feeling embraced, loved, restored, replenished, and relaxed, and I know that my future is established and settled. I am enough today and ready for tomorrow. Thank you, Goddess Ginny!" Anna C., Marketing Leader, U.K.
"Before attending the World Self-Care Summit 2023, I felt scattered, exhausted, and overwhelmed. I wanted to do everything for everyone in every direction. Now, I feel Invigorated, inspired, and creative. I have new ideas and tools for giving myself the space to calm and center. I can see the direction that truly speaks to me. I enjoyed a playful, supportive, connected experience with amazing ExecutiveBound goddesses!!" Kristy S., Medical Devices
About the World Self-Care Summit:
The Summit will provide attendees with transformative self-care experiences, including creative home spa treatments, to help them relax and rejuvenate. Attendees will also learn how to create a self-care routine that works for them and incorporate self-care into their daily lives.
The Summit will also feature inspiring human connections, reflections, guided meditations, curated personal growth and discovery content, mindful outdoor adventures, access to award-winning wellness guides, ample time to restore, recharge, and replenish, and a surprise or two! Attendees will have networking opportunities by connecting with other women leaders and sharing their experiences and stories.
What makes the World Self-Care Summit unique?
The World Self-Care Summit provides an opportunity for employers to incorporate wellness and self-care in recognizing and rewarding top talent, women leaders, to take a break from their busy lives and focus on their own well-being. It is a chance for attendees to come together in a psychologic safe space and create a supportive and nurturing environment for connection and learning wellness best practices from the comfort of their homes.
About The World Self-Care Summit Hosts:
The virtual Summit hosts and self-care guides are experts in their fields and welcome attendees with open hearts and minds.
Dr. GINNY A. BARO, Ph.D., MBA, MS, CPC, CEO, ExecutiveBound.com, is an award-winning international transformational speaker & leadership coach, career strategist, and #1 bestselling author. Named one of the Top 100 Global Thought Leaders, Dr. Baro has successfully led self-care retreats and delivered keynotes, leadership training, and coaching programs for organizations, ERGs, and Fortune 500 companies.
SENSEI VICTORIA WHITFIELD is the world's first Business Reiki Master™ and hostess of the 5-star rated Journeypreneur Podcast on iTunes. Since 2010, Sensei Victoria has hosted quarterly, multi-day strategic vision and self-care retreats for professionals practicing mindful leadership. She is a published author and a thriving energy healer who has toured the world, showing heart-centered and growth-minded leaders how to connect to their Natural Intuition.
