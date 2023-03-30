Nitric Acid Market Forecast Size, Industry Share, Trends And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Nitric Acid Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Nitric Acid Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the nitric acid global market. As per TBRC’s nitric acid market forecast, the nitric acid global market size is expected to grow to $24.35 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%.

The growth in the nitric acid global market is due to increasing use of nitric acid In fertilizer, explosives, polyurethanes, polyamides, and other industries. Europe region is expected to hold the largest nitric acid market share. Major players in the nitric acid market include BASF SE, Nutrien Ltd., CF Industry Holdings, Inc., Yara International ASA, LSB INDUSTRIES.

Nitric Acid Market Segments

•By Type: Concentrated Nitric Acid, Dilute Nitric Acid

•By Application: Fertilizers, Nitrobenzene, Adipic Acid, Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI), Nitrochlorobenzene, Other Applications

•By End-Use Industry: Explosives, Agrochemicals, Electronics, Automotive, Other End-Use Industries

•By Geography: The global nitric acid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nitric acid is a red fume that appears as a pale yellow to reddish-brown liquid and generates red-brown fumes produced by the oxidation of ammonia, which is primarily used as raw material for the manufacture of fertilizers and explosives. Nitric acid is used in the automotive and fertiliser industries for various manufacturing purposes.

