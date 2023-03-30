Global Vetronics Market Research Analysis: Market Size, Share, Growth, And Trends For 2023-2032

Vetronics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Vetronics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the vetronics market. As per TBRC’s vetronics market forecast, the vetronics market is expected to reach $4.48 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.48%.

The growth in the vetronics market is due to increasing focus of military and defence services. North America region is expected to hold the largest vetronics market share. Major players in the vetronics market include Rheinmetall AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, L3 Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group.

Vetronics Market Segments

• By Vehicle Type: Main Battle Tank, Light Combat Vehicles, Armored Personnel Carriers, Infantry Fighting Vehicles; Other Vehicles

• By System: Weapon And Control System, Command And Communication, Navigation And Display, Sensor And Optronics, Power System, Other Systems

• By Platform: Homeland Security, Military.

• By Geography: The global vetronics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The vetronics serve as the digital brains for the hub vehicle platforms. The vetronics is a computer with a controlled Ethernet switch for controlling ground combat and amphibious vehicles' electrical systems. The hardware and software interfaces required to operate the vehicle's mobility system, including propulsion, steering, and self-protection, as well as inter-vehicle communication, are provided by this completely redundant vetronics computer.

