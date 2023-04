Improving Safety and Outcomes: A Comprehensive Analysis of the Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market

Intrapartum Monitoring Devices

Intrapartum fetal monitoring to assess fetal well-being during the labor and delivery process has been a central component of intrapartum care. Moreover, technique like electronic fetal monitoring (EFM) is the most common method used to assess the fetus during labor without substantial evidence to suggest a benefit. Despite the lack of scientific support to suggest that electronic fetal monitoring reduces adverse neonatal outcomes, its use is almost universal in the hospital setting has contributed to the rise in cesarean rate.

๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ-

The intrapartum monitoring devices market was valued at $0.82 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

The growth of the global intrapartum monitoring devices market is expected to be driven primarily by Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Trends such as rising prevalence of premature births resulting into various complications related to child birth, rising high birth rate in developing and developed countries, and fatalities that involve preterm births. Many pregnant women can be benefited by the use of intrapartum monitoring devices for monitoring the heart rates of the fetus and maternal health. Hence, increase in demand for safe and effective monitoring of the maternal health is fueling the growth of the market.

The intrapartum monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, method, end user and region. On the basis of product type, the Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Shareis bifurcated into monitors and electrodes. On the basis of method, the market is classified into invasive and non-invasive. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, maternity centers and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

The intrapartum monitoring devices market has seen significant innovation in recent years, with new technologies being developed to improve the safety and outcomes of childbirth. Here are some of the latest innovations in this field:

๐–๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ : Wireless fetal monitoring devices have been developed that use radio frequency technology to transmit data to a central monitoring system. This allows for more freedom of movement for the mother during labor and can also reduce the risk of infection from invasive monitoring devices.

๐๐จ๐ง-๐ข๐ง๐ฏ๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ : Non-invasive methods of fetal monitoring have been developed, including ultrasound and Doppler monitoring, which do not require the insertion of electrodes or catheters.

๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ : Continuous fetal monitoring devices have been developed that use sensors to monitor the baby's heart rate and other vital signs throughout labor. This can help to detect any problems early and allow for timely intervention.

๐€๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž (๐€๐ˆ) ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ : AI and machine learning algorithms are being developed to analyze data from fetal monitoring devices in real-time. This can help to identify patterns and predict outcomes, allowing for more personalized care and better outcomes.

๐–๐ž๐š๐ซ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ: Wearable devices that monitor maternal and fetal vital signs have been developed, including smartwatches and patches. These devices can provide real-time data to healthcare providers and can also alert them to potential problems.

๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

The Intrapartum Monitoring Devices market includes a variety of players from pharmaceutical companies to therapy providers.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:

โ€ข Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

โ€ข Cooper Companies Inc.,

โ€ข Huntleigh Healthcare Limited,

โ€ข Stalwart Meditech ,

โ€ข Rocket Medical plc,

โ€ข MedGyn products, inc.,

โ€ข Laborie, General Electric Company,

โ€ข Mindchild Medical, Inc.,

โ€ข Cardinal Health Inc.

