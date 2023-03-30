Repetitive messages from an unknown spirit beyond the veil of one woman's own reality shared in new book

Nancy E. Wylie announces the release of 'Under the Covers'

EUGENE, Ore., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The promptings from a persistent spirit that would visit her while she was trying to sleep inspired Nancy E. Wylie to write "Under the Covers" (published by Archway Publishing). She wants to let those who have grieved or pondered the question of is there life after this to give them comfort that through the experiences and knowledge, which she has humbly received that the spirit surely do live on.

While in the state of mystification, Wylie receives repetitive messages from an unknown spirit beyond the veil of her own reality. As she transitions from her physical reality into a dream world, the messages become intrusive and disrupting. She writes the communications down, and she shares the channelings to help others who need to hear these encouraging and guiding missives. She also ponders in great depth, how this experience can promote her own spiritual growth and self-mastery.

"Since the beginning of time, people question if life continues after our physical existence here on earth. This is my testimony that I know from my experiences that life is a continuous journey of experiences and knowledge," Wylie says. She adds, "This book focuses on life after our mortal life. That communication is possible with spirits and beyond. That when being still, calm and then in tuned, we can receive messages from those who have passed."

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Wylie answered, "I want readers to understand that we live on and that our spirit energy is never truly put out that we move on through the eternities have new experiences and adventures. And to be touched by the interesting messages and personality which the spirit has displayed. Messages of confusion and chaos at times, but mostly of love, the number one energy we all share." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843203-under-the-covers

About the Author

Nancy E. Wylie is a healthcare and social worker. She experiences clairvoyance at different degrees. She carries the awareness and ability to find the beauty and meaning in everyday situations. She is a photographer and a martial artist.

