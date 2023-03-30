New book teaches young children a fun and enjoyable way to learn shapes, colors, the mixing of colors and diversity

Linda Lee Hyatt announces the release of 'The Mystical Magic Of Shapeland'

RUSH CENTER, Kan., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With Linda Lee Hyatt's educational background in early childhood education and after operating her academic preschool for seven years, she found that children learn quickly and easily when the information is presented in a fun and natural way. Knowing it is important for young children to learn about shapes, colors, the mixing of colors and the value of diversity, she decided to write "The Mystical Magic Of Shapeland" (published by LifeRich Publishing) that would integrate those concepts in a fun and enjoyable way.

Once upon a time, a long time ago, in the Kingdom of Shapeland lived circles, squares, triangles and rectangles. The Circles lived in Round Town and they loved the color yellow, while the Squares lived in Four Equal Sides Town and the only color they liked was red. Meanwhile, the Triangles lived in Three Equal Sides Town, did not like red and hated yellow so they painted everything blue while the Rectangles lived in Two short-Two long Side Town do not like to do anything so their town was just plain black and white.

One bright sunshiny spring day, the wind blew so hard that the circles began to roll down the hill so fast that they could not stop. Down, the hill, they crashed into the Squares. They rolled and tumbled together and bumped into the Triangles. As they rolled, tumbled and bumbled down the hill, they smashed right into the Rectangles. As they all got up and looked around, they saw something marvelous. What could it be?

"Stick figures are important because children relate to them and can easily duplicate them. As the story teaches, reteaches and provide opportunity to reinforce the teaching through tactile experience, learning is enhanced," Hyatt says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she answered, "Everyone is special. Friends come in many colors. We are all the same inside. We all come in many shapes, forms and colors. When we put these differences together, we all become the grandest." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/748770-the-mystical-magic-of-shapeland

"The Mystical Magic Of Shapeland"

By Linda Lee Hyatt

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781489746733

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781489746726

E-Book | 24 pages | ISBN 9781489746740

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Linda Lee Hyatt holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education, music and child development, a master's degree in elementary education and early childhood education along with a doctorate degree in educational administration emphasis on Early Childhood Education and Gifted Education. She owned and operated a private academic preschool for seven years. She taught gifted education, special education, early childhood education and music, in the public school and was a public school administrator. She concluded her career as a professor at Fort Hays State University. Throughout the years, she and her husband C. Blaine Hyatt Med. have worked closely on a multitude of projects, giving presentations, developing and conducting seminars, publishing books and a variety of articles. They have four children, 11 grandchildren, and two great-grandsons.

LifeRich Publishing, the strategic publishing partnership of Reader's Digest and Author Solutions, LLC, was created to provide all writers a platform for sharing their stories, recipes, advice and more. LifeRich authors will benefit from a wealth of editorial design, marketing and education resources, specially created by Reader's Digest editors for the enrichment of these LifeSmart individuals. Books can be published in print, ebook or audio formats, with additional distribution to up to 25 million Reader's Digest customers through its online properties. For more information or to publish a book, please visit liferichpublishing.com or call 844-686-9607.

