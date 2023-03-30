Bishop Gold Group Announces That Ted Nugent Has Become One of Its Official Endorsers

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2023) - Bishop Gold Group, a leading precious metals dealer based in Los Angeles, has announced that renowned American guitarist, singer, and songwriter Ted Nugent has become one of its official endorsers.

Bishop Gold Group

Nugent, who first gained fame as the lead guitarist of The Amboy Dukes and later as a successful solo artist is now lending his support to the company that specializes in the sale of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bars and coins.

In a recently released statement, Shawn Davis of Bishop Gold Group expressed the company's excitement about partnering with Nugent: "We are thrilled to have Ted Nugent join us as an official endorser. Ted's legendary status in the music industry and his commitment to sound financial planning make him an ideal ambassador for our brand."

The partnership with Nugent is expected to bolster Bishop Gold Group's reputation and expand its reach to a wider audience of potential investors.

About Bishop Gold Group

Bishop Gold Group is an emerging leader in gold and precious metals investing in the United States focusing on helping clients make confident and informed decisions about their investments. With a client-first mentality and decades of combined experience, they offer a range of investment options, including precious metal coins, bars, and retirement savings.

Contact details

Norman Kane

offers@bishopgoldgroup.com

https://bishopgoldgroup.com/

