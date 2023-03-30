Mitsubishi Electric Announces Director Candidates

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6503 announces that the candidates for Directors, who will be proposed for election at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 2023, were elected at the meeting of the Nomination Committee held on March 30, 2023.

1. Director Candidates (current positions)

Mitoji Yabunaka (Director)

Kazunori Watanabe (Director (Certified Public Account, Tax Accountant, Kazunori Watanabe Certified Public Accountant & Tax Accountant Office))

Hiroko Koide (Director)

Tatsuro Kosaka (Director (Senior Advisor, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.))

Hiroyuki Yanagi (Director (Adviser, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.))

Masako Egawa (Chancellor, School Juridical Person Seikei Gakuen) [new candidate]

Haruka Matsuyama (Attorney-at-law (Partner, Hibiya Park Law Offices) [new candidate]

Kei Uruma (Director, Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO)

Tadashi Kawagoishi (Director)

Kuniaki Masuda (Director, Executive Officer, (CFO (Accounting and Finance), CHRO (General Affairs and Human Resources)))

Jun Nagasawa (Director)

Satoshi Takeda (Executive Officer, Industry and Mobility Business Area Owner (Factory Automation Systems)) [new candidate]

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005466/en/