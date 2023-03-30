Global IIOT Platform Market Report 2023-2032 – Market Size, Growth, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “IIOT Platform Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the IIOT platform global market. As per TBRC’s IIOT platform market forecast, the IIOT platform global market size is expected to grow to $17.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.0%.

The growth in the IIOT platform market is due to government initiatives to promote industrial automation have propelled the growth of the industrial internet of things (IIOT) platform market. North America region is expected to hold the largest IIOT platform market share. Major players in the IIOT platform market include Intel Corporation, General Electric, Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc.

IIOT platform Market Segments
•By Offering: Platforms, Services
•By Application: Asset Management, Remote Monitoring, Network System Management.
•By End-User: Manufacturing, Energy and Power, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Logistics and Transport, Other End Users.

The industrial internet of things (IIOT) platform collects real-time data from hardware, software systems, sensors, and other data points and stores it in a centralized location that is usually accessible to a large number of users. Transferring data to a centralized system, usually in the cloud but occasionally on-premises or at the edge, bridges the gap between systems, people, and machines. The industrial internet of things (IIOT) platform is used to link frontline industrial processes with backend information systems.

The Table Of Content For The IIOT platform Market Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. IIOT Platform Market Characteristics
3. IIOT Platform Market Trends And Strategies
4. IIOT Platform Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. IIOT Platform Market Size And Growth
……
26. Africa IIOT Platform Market
27. IIOT Platform Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The IIOT Platform Market
29. IIOT Platform Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix


