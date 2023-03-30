Breast Pump Market Size to Witness Steady Growth, Projected to Reach USD 890.73 million by 2030 | CAGR of 6.8%

Breast Pumps Market Trends 2023

increase in healthcare expenditure and a rise in awareness for breastfeeding drive the market growth during the forecast period.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in number of working women across the globe, rise in healthcare expenditure by the government, favorable reimbursement scenario, and technological developments in electric breast pumps drive the demand for the global breast pumps market. However, risk of contamination with foreign substances and high pricing of breast pumps impede the market growth. On the other hand, surge in various developmental strategies among the key players, high market potential in untapped developing countries, and development of pipeline products are anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒𝟔𝟏.𝟏𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 and is Projected to Garner 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟖𝟗𝟎.𝟕𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟖% from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides comprehensive information on the market trends, including insights on the top segments and key investment opportunities. The report also likely includes a detailed analysis of the value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario, which can be beneficial for businesses looking to expand their operations or enter a new market. Overall, the report appears to be a valuable resource for anyone seeking in-depth knowledge of the market dynamics and key factors driving its growth.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬?

Breast pumps are devices that allow lactating mothers to express their breast milk to be stored and fed to their babies at a later time. These pumps simulate the baby's sucking motion, creating a vacuum that extracts milk from the breast. There are different types of breast pumps available, including manual pumps, electric pumps, and battery-operated pumps. Breast pumps are commonly used by mothers who need to return to work or who are unable to breastfeed directly for various reasons. Expressing milk with a breast pump can help maintain a mother's milk supply and ensure that her baby receives the nutritional benefits of breast milk.

COVID-19 scenario-

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global breast pumps market. A large number of clinics and hospitals around the world were reconfigured to boost hospital capacity for theCovid-19 patients. Due to the substantial increase in Covid-19 cases, non-essential procedures took a potential backlog.

• Manufacturing and shipping of healthcare essentials were both disrupted due to the imposed lockdown. The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in lockdown restrictions and availability of mothers at home, thus lowering demand for breast pumps.

• However, following the pandemic, women will begin to return to work, and the prior trend will continue, stabilizing the market over the projected period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Ameda, Inc.

• Medela AG.

• Pigeon Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Hygeia Healthcare

• Babybelle Asia Ltd.

• Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co. Ltd.

• Ardo Medical AG.

• Albert Manufacturing USA

• Willow Innovations, Inc.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Product Type

• Closed System Breast Pumps

• Open System Breast Pumps

By Technology

• Manual Breast Pumps

• Electric Breast Pumps

By Application

• Personal Use Pumps

• Hospital Grade Pumps

By region, North America, garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global breast pumps market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2%. This is due to the rise in infant population, the surge in awareness regarding the importance of breast milk, and increasing employment among the women.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

