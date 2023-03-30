Dholakia Foundation Hosts First Ever Three-Day 2022 Padma Awardees Get-Together in Gujarat

Dholakia Foundation Hosts One-of-a-Kind Get Together for Padma Awardees 2022 Honouring the Padma Awardees 2022 Check Dam Foundation Laying Ceremony by the Dholakia Foundation Construction of Check Dams by Dholakia Foundation

Dholakia Foundation philanthropic arm of HK Group hosted a three-day event honouring Padma Awardees of 2022 followed by “Check Dam Foundation Laying Ceremony”.

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dholakia Foundation philanthropic arm of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. hosted a three-day event dated 24th to 26th of March honouring the Padma

Awardees of 2022. The event brought together an illustrious group of 30+ Padma laureates, recognizing their contributions to society and their commitment to excellence.

The event kicked off on 24th March with a grand welcome that included high tea, dinner, and entertainment, creating a memorable evening filled with joy, camaraderie, and appreciation. One of the highlights of the event was the visit to the HK Hub, where the Padma Awardees got to see the diamond manufacturing facility. This was a unique opportunity for the awardees to witness firsthand the intricate process of diamond manufacturing and appreciate the artistry and craftsmanship involved in the process. The awardees had the chance to explore the natural beauty of the Kisna Nature Park and appreciate the rich biodiversity of the region. They were also delighted to get to see exotic birds and various pets, which added to their experience at the park. The visit to the park was a refreshing and rejuvenating experience for the awardees, who had the opportunity to connect with nature, admire the beautiful animals and reflect on their achievements.

Day two, 25th March - "Beyond the Award, Journey of Padma Awardees 2022" was hosted at the HK Hub, Surat, Gujarat, India. It was an unforgettable experience for all attendees. The Padma laureates shared their remarkable journeys, the hard work that led to their awards, and their incredible impact on the world. It was a night of celebrations, gratitude, and recognition.

The felicitation ceremony was the event's highlight, and each laureate was honoured individually by Shri Savji Dholakia, the founder of the Dholakia Foundation and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. The entire Dholakia family was present to congratulate and appreciate the awardees for their outstanding contributions to society.

The finale on 26th March, Dholakia Foundation hosted a momentous “Check Dam Foundation Laying Ceremony” for the first five key lakes at Luvariya,

Gujarat. The event was elevated to new heights with the presence of the 14th President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, and the Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat Ji, along with more than 30 esteemed 2022 Padma Awardees.

The five lakes for which the foundations were laid include De Beers Lake, Signet Inspire Love Lake, Helzberg Lake, UN 2023 Water Conference Lake, and, Watches & Jewellery 2030 initiative Lake. The construction of these check dams is aimed at improving water management in the region and addressing long-term water security issues.

The Foundation's construction of lakes aims to improve water conservation efforts, benefiting the local population, agriculture sector, and wildlife by

recharging groundwater and providing a stable source of water.

Savji Dholakia expressed gratitude, stating that their work has been acknowledged by the United Nations through special accreditation for the UN 2023 Water Conference happened in New York, which was made possible due to the unwavering support of local authorities and villagers.

Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat Ji, commended the project, stating, "Savjibhai's remarkable efforts in transforming a dry river into a recharged source of water for both drinking and farming purposes for the villagers are truly praiseworthy."

14th President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, conveyed his admiration for the project, remarking, "My visit to Amreli has been truly worthwhile, as I see the potential for tourism development in this region. I encourage Savjibhai Dholakia to persist with the gatherings of Padma Awardees. I will personally take the initiative to bring together the 700 recipients whom I have had the honour of awarding during my five-year tenure.

The Check Dam Foundation Laying Ceremony by the Dholakia Foundation emphasizes their commitment to water security and collaboration. The Foundation aims to improve the quality of life for local residents, support agriculture, and conserve natural resources through the construction of check dams. As the construction progresses, the Foundation remains dedicated to their cause.

Dholakia Foundation's "Journey of Padma Awardees 2022" event was a resounding success, bringing together some of India's most accomplished

individuals to celebrate their achievements and contributions to society.

About Dholakia Foundation:

The Dholakia Foundation is a philanthropic organisation dedicated to social welfare and environmental conservation. Established in 2014, it focuses on

initiatives like tree planting, lake development, education, health, women's empowerment, and social awareness. Actively working towards the United

Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the foundation's commitment to sustainability and social responsibility has been recognised with accolades, including the Padma Shri award for its founder, Mr. Savjibhai Dholakia.