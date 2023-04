Telehealth Solutions for Rehabilitation: Telerehabilitation Market Outlook

Telerehabilitation

Telerehabilitation market is estimated to reach $12.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED SATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telerehabilitation is a form of rehabilitation that is provided remotely through telecommunication technology, such as video conferencing, telephone, or mobile applications. It allows healthcare professionals to deliver rehabilitation services to patients who are unable to attend in-person sessions due to various reasons, including distance, mobility issues, or COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Telerehabilitation can be used for a variety of rehabilitation needs, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and mental health counseling. Patients can receive personalized rehabilitation programs, track their progress, and communicate with healthcare providers through telecommunication technology.

๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐“๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

Telerehabilitation is the delivery of rehabilitation services through telecommunication and digital technologies, allowing patients to receive remote rehabilitation therapy without having to leave their homes. Over the years, there have been several technological advancements in the telerehabilitation market, which have improved the quality of care delivered to patients and made the process more efficient.

Some of these advancements include:

๐–๐ž๐š๐ซ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ: Wearable devices such as fitness trackers and smartwatches can monitor a patient's physical activity and provide data to the healthcare provider, enabling them to monitor progress and adjust therapy as needed.

๐•๐ข๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ: Virtual reality technology allows patients to experience simulated environments that can be used for rehabilitation purposes. This technology is particularly useful for patients who have limited mobility, as it can provide a more engaging and interactive experience.

๐“๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐‘๐จ๐›๐จ๐ญ๐ฌ: Telepresence robots can be used to enable remote interactions between patients and healthcare providers. These robots can be controlled by the healthcare provider, allowing them to assess and interact with patients remotely.

๐Œ๐จ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ž ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ: Mobile applications can be used to provide patients with access to rehabilitation exercises and other therapeutic activities. These applications can be customized to the patient's needs and can be used to track progress over time.

๐€๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž: Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to analyze data from wearables and other sources, providing insights into patient progress and suggesting adjustments to therapy as needed.

๐‚๐ฅ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ : Cloud computing can be used to store patient data securely and provide access to healthcare providers regardless of location. This technology can improve collaboration between healthcare providers and enable more efficient delivery of care.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž -

โ€ข American Well Corporation,

โ€ข Hinge Health, Inc.,

โ€ข Humanus Corporation, Included Health, Inc. (Doctor on Demand, Inc.),

โ€ข Care Innovations, LLC.

โ€ข Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

โ€ข MIRA Rehab Limited,

โ€ข NeuroTechR3, Inc.,

โ€ข PT Genie,

โ€ข UniQuest Pty Limited (NeoRehab).

