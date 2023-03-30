Telehealth Solutions for Rehabilitation: Telerehabilitation Market Outlook

Telerehabilitation

Telerehabilitation market is estimated to reach $12.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED SATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telerehabilitation is a form of rehabilitation that is provided remotely through telecommunication technology, such as video conferencing, telephone, or mobile applications. It allows healthcare professionals to deliver rehabilitation services to patients who are unable to attend in-person sessions due to various reasons, including distance, mobility issues, or COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Telerehabilitation can be used for a variety of rehabilitation needs, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and mental health counseling. Patients can receive personalized rehabilitation programs, track their progress, and communicate with healthcare providers through telecommunication technology.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/31902#UTM_Source=AMR_research_ML

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Telerehabilitation is the delivery of rehabilitation services through telecommunication and digital technologies, allowing patients to receive remote rehabilitation therapy without having to leave their homes. Over the years, there have been several technological advancements in the telerehabilitation market, which have improved the quality of care delivered to patients and made the process more efficient.

Some of these advancements include:

𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: Wearable devices such as fitness trackers and smartwatches can monitor a patient's physical activity and provide data to the healthcare provider, enabling them to monitor progress and adjust therapy as needed.

𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: Virtual reality technology allows patients to experience simulated environments that can be used for rehabilitation purposes. This technology is particularly useful for patients who have limited mobility, as it can provide a more engaging and interactive experience.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (253 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/telerehabilitation-market/purchase-options#UTM_Source=AMR_research_ML

𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬: Telepresence robots can be used to enable remote interactions between patients and healthcare providers. These robots can be controlled by the healthcare provider, allowing them to assess and interact with patients remotely.

𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Mobile applications can be used to provide patients with access to rehabilitation exercises and other therapeutic activities. These applications can be customized to the patient's needs and can be used to track progress over time.

𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to analyze data from wearables and other sources, providing insights into patient progress and suggesting adjustments to therapy as needed.

𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠: Cloud computing can be used to store patient data securely and provide access to healthcare providers regardless of location. This technology can improve collaboration between healthcare providers and enable more efficient delivery of care.

𝐃𝐨 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31902#UTM_Source=AMR_research_ML

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 -

• American Well Corporation,

• Hinge Health, Inc.,

• Humanus Corporation, Included Health, Inc. (Doctor on Demand, Inc.),

• Care Innovations, LLC.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

• MIRA Rehab Limited,

• NeuroTechR3, Inc.,

• PT Genie,

• UniQuest Pty Limited (NeoRehab).

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 –

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/genetic-testing-market

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mental-health-market-A11770

𝐋𝐲𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lyme-disease-treatment-market-A31430