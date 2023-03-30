Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarship

SAMOA, March 30 - The Government of Japan through its Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) Scholarship has once again granted the opportunity to a Samoan national to further his studies in his respective field at a prominent University in Japan for its academic year 2023-2025.

The Embassy of Japan in Apia organised a brief pre-departure orientation for the scholarship recipient earlier today (30 March).

Mr. Lynham Mariner, a 25 year old male from the village of Vaipuna, will pursue his Master’s program in the area of hydraulic and coastal engineering specifically on offshore tsunami mitigation effects at the Osaka University. During his studies, he hopes to further research and to gain more insights from Japan’s approaches in order to provide standard mitigation measures against tsunami waves proven to be beneficial to countries like Samoa. Mr. Mariner has a Bachelor of Civil Engineering (Honours) from the London South Bank University in the United Kingdom and is currently employed under Samoa Water Authority as an Engineering Officer.

Mr. Mariner is very excited to travel to Japan to pursue further studies in his respective field and hopes that upon completion of his course he would remarkably contribute in the development of Samoa.

The MEXT scholarship was temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 and has now been resumed. A significant moment for Mr. Mariner as it has been three years since the last scholarship student travelled and studied in Japan under the scholarship program.

The program is a testament to the strong relationship between Japan and Samoa especially at the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries which aims to further promote academic and cultural exchanges.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, H.E. Mr. SENTA Keisuke congratulated the recipient and wished him all the best in successful achievements of his studies and his future endeavours.

Information about Japan’s MEXT Scholarship.

Japanese Government (MEXT) offers several types of scholarship to people of Independent State of Samoa to study in Japan every year. Embassy of Japan in Samoa conduct the selection of the candidate.

Teachers Training Students Scholarship (selection period: February/March)

Specified Training College Students Scholarship (selection period: June/July)

Undergraduate Student Scholarship (selection period: June/July)

Research student Scholarship (selection period: June/July)

The requirements of applicants and the availabilities of fields of study varies and if you are interested please feel free to call Embassy of Japan on 21187 or visit us at 2nd floor of SNPF Plaza.

