WVDOH partners with Bluefield State for upcoming civil engineering conference

Bluefield State University is set to host its 6th Annual Southern Technical Conference on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in conjunction with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

The one-day conference will be held on the Bluefield State University (BSU) campus inside the Basic Science Auditorium. The student chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) at BSU will have the ability to meet, network and learn from dozens of engineering professionals in the region.

The 2023 event will be the first in-person conference in several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think this is very beneficial for the students,” said Kerry D. Stauffer, Ph.D., P.E., P.S., Civil Engineering Technology Professor, ASCE Faculty Advisor at BSU.

“Not only the technical content that they’ll be able to participate in but starting to form the framework of networking and some of those connections professionally.”

The day will begin with registration, breakfast and a welcome from Stauffer. From 8:25 to 8:40 a.m. are opening remarks from Dr. Robin Capehart, Interim President of BSU and other BSU leaders.

Dale Hill, the executive director of Builders Supply Association of West Virginia is the first scheduled speaker from 8:40 to 9:35 a.m. Other scheduled speakers in the morning include John Tuggle, P.E., P.S., Executive Director and Lesley Taylor and Cassandra Lawson, Senior Project Specialists, for WV Region 4 Planning and Development Council.

Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations is scheduled to speak about the 'WVDOH in 2023.'

The afternoon speakers are scheduled to be Faheem Ahmad, P.E., S.E., of E.L. Robinson Engineering, Ryan Ward, a Senior Environmental Scientist with AllStar Ecology, and Stevie Steele, P.E., Key Account Manager for CHA Consulting, Inc.

Jimmy Wriston, P.E., West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary and WVDOH Commissioner is scheduled to give closing remarks.

Stauffer said this conference has a history of students making important networking connections.

“We’ve had several students that have had job opportunities and end up going to work for some of the consultants and many of them the West Virginia Division of Highways as a result of people they meet and talk to at this conference," he said.

Six professional development hours are available for participating in the entire conference.

To register for the conference, contact Stauffer via email, kstauffer@bluefieldstate.edu or via phone at 304-888-1957.





