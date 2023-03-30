Nighttime paving on I-64 between Dunbar and Oakwood interchanges to begin Monday, April 3, 2023

Page Content

Work is scheduled to begin Monday, April 3, 2023, to completely repave Interstate 64 all the way from the Dunbar interchange to the Oakwood Road interchange in Charleston. Work is scheduled to be done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.



“Every time we can do work at night or when there is less of an effect on traffic we do so,” said West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “We always consider congestion and inconvenience to the public when doing a project.”



In July 2022, West Virginia Paving was awarded a contract for $18.6 million to repave I-64 from Dunbar to Oakwood Road. Work will be done at night, in stages, with at least one lane eastbound and westbound open to traffic at all times.



Work crews plan to pave sections of I-64 between bridges.



Work will begin in the eastbound lanes between the Dunbar bridge and MacCorkle Avenue. Once eastbound lanes are paved crews will work to pave the westbound lanes.



All lanes will be open during the day, with nighttime lane closures. While work is scheduled to minimize congestion, drivers may experience some nighttime delays.



The exact work schedule is dependent on the weather. Nighttime temperatures must be above 40 degrees Fahrenheit for asphalt to properly cure.​​