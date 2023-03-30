“Indians Are Genetically More Vulnerable To Heart Disease,” Says Dr. (Col.) Manjinder Sandhu

Dr Manjinder Sandhu

The Principal Director (Cardiology) at Max Hospital (Gurgaon) advises Indians to switch to a healthier lifestyle before it is too late

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last few years, India is witnessing a grim increase in the number of deaths associated with heart disease. While the news revolving around young celebrities passing away due to heart attacks and cardiac arrests makes waves, it has forced people to acknowledge the decline in the average age of Indians succumbing to heart disease.

In a conversation with Dr. (Col.) Manjinder Sandhu, the veteran healthcare professional, spills the tea regarding the looming danger of heart disease over the country.

Dr. Sandhu starts off by addressing the reduction in the age of people falling prey to heart disease. He acknowledges the fact that more and more patients in their 30s and 40s have been suffering from issues like heart attacks, cardiomyopathy, and cardiac arrest. He claims that heart disease has no ideal age. It all depends on the conditions of the patient’s body and the pressure on their heart, irrespective of their age. In his opinion, the lifestyle of people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s has worsened over time due to alcohol indulgence, excessive tobacco usage, and affinity for unhealthy food.

Further, Dr. Sandhu claims that Indians are at a greater risk of heart disease because of their genetic makeup, making matters worse. Calling India the “diabetes capital of the world,” he claims that an inherent lack of good cholesterol and excess of bad cholesterol makes Indians more susceptible to diabetes and heart disease than others. This, coupled with an unhealthy lifestyle and chronic stress, makes several individuals struggle with heart related issues in India.

To control the rising cases of heart disease in India, Dr. Sandhu stresses the importance of healthy food and adequate exercise. “Even the breakfast of a majority of Indians is laden with butter, oil, and a host of unhealthy items that invite trouble in the long run,” he says. In his opinion, it is advisable to resort to the traditional Indian diet that is balanced in all nutrients. He considers the modernization of Indian meals and snacks to be one of the leading causes of Indians suffering from heart disease.

Talking about the importance of regular exercise, Dr. Sandhu says that Yoga is not good enough to ensure a healthy heart. “While Yoga helps you stay mentally calm and tackle the stress-related causes of heart disease, it is important to be more physically active while exercising to live a healthy and happy life,” he concludes.

Dr. (Col.) Manjinder Sandhu has had a distinguished career in the Army Medical Corps for over two decades before venturing into the private healthcare sector. He has also had the honor of serving as the accompanying Cardiologist to the hon. President of India on tours. Currently, Dr. Sandhu is the Principal Director of Cardiology at Max Hospital, Gurgaon, and Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket (New Delhi).