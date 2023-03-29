State Board Outlines Next Steps for Education Governance Report

(Washington, DC) — The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly working session on Wednesday, March 29 at 5:00 p.m. The working session will be held in-person; however, in-person attendance will be limited to members and staff of the State Board, as well as invited guests. The meeting will be streamed live on youtube.com/dcsboe for public viewing. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on the State Board website.

The State Board invites the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) to provide revised standards and an overview of the upcoming implementation of the social studies standards (PDF). OSSE will present their plans for curricula development, educator training and professional development, and other supports to ensure transition to the updated education standards, once they are finalized. The State Board is planning three (3) community engagement sessions, slated for April. The sessions will give District stakeholders an opportunity to raise concerns and suggestions around the social studies standards before they are voted on this spring. The State Board will discuss details of these engagement sessions during the working session.

The State Board voted unanimously to approve the Education Governance Report (PDF) at the March 15 Public Meeting. The report outlines feedback and recommendations to improve the quality and effectiveness of the D.C. education system for students and families. The State Board will discuss the next steps to ensure the recommendations are successfully executed in the District.

Following the passage of SR23-3, On Creation of Committees and Appointments, State Board staff will lead a discussion on the purpose, procedures, and best practices of creating committee work plans and budgetary needs. After the March 29 Working Session, members will meet in their respective committees to begin drafting their committee work plans and proposed budget items.

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda or submit testimony and presentations, please visit the State Board’s website.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Executive Director’s Report

V. Office of the State Superintendent of Education Update on Draft Social Studies Standards Revisions

VI. Social Studies Standards Community Engagement Sessions

VII. Committee Work Planning and Next Steps

VIII. Committee Reports

a. Administrative

b. Bylaws

c. Student Advisory

d. External Committees

IX. New Business and Other Discussion

a. SBOE FY 2024 Budget Implications and Next Steps

b. Next Steps for the DC Education Governance Report

X. Adjournment

