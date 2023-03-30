Austin's Elopea Partners with Marlene Katz Casting to Form Cleverstreet Productions - Press Release

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elopea, an Austin-based startup, is once again disrupting the wedding industry with its latest innovative offering.
This time, the company has teamed up with Marlene Katz Casting to establish Cleverstreet Productions, a sister company that focuses on expanding the love stories of Elopea brides through affordable all-in-one wedding packages that include photography and videography. The partnership with the production company has resulted in Cleverstreet Productions being registered as a Sag-Aftra signatory, opening doors for A-list Hollywood actresses to participate in Elopea's popular "Cinematic Moments" wedding film service. Newlyweds will have the option to appear in their wedding film as themselves or have actors portray them, making their special day even more memorable.
Cinematic Moments is a revolutionary concept that replaces the customary montage shown at weddings with a short film that unveils the love story of the newlyweds. The film portrays the couple's journey to finding love in a romantic film style, adding more allure and enchantment to the big day. Elopea has partnered with Director Nick Felice to create this innovative service, as he holds the Best Director award at the Nevada International Film Festival. As a luxurious wedding planning company in Austin, Elopea takes pride in providing exceptional experiences to its clients. They are committed to allowing couples to book their desired venue without having to bear hefty fees for 2 hours. By offering Cinematic Moments, they aim to transform accessible weddings into captivating celebrations.
Michelle Cua, the founder of Elopea, has a specific goal behind partnering with Marlene Katz Casting to establish Cleverstreet Productions:
“The partnership with a seasoned casting agency is something we are thrilled about. Although weddings often follow conventional norms, Elopea appreciates these traditions but seeks to include innovative and meaningful ways to make wedding ceremonies more memorable and intimate. The inclusion of personalized romantic short films starring the couple themselves will engage family, friends, and guests, making them feel more involved. By offering such an innovative experience, Elopea has made it affordable for everyone to have a luxurious and special wedding ceremony. Whether someone is on a budget or not, we ensure an elevated and elegant experience for all. The romantic short films will showcase the couple's journey of love and togetherness, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.”
The primary objective of the Elopea team is to revolutionize the wedding experience by introducing innovative and distinctive concepts that enhance the conventional ceremony's interactivity and intimacy. With this new partnership with Marlene Katz Casting, Cleverstreet Productions is transforming the very essence of recording weddings by redefining the video format to render it a more memorable experience.
Contact
Sarah Pena
Elopea
+1 5123334126
sarah.pena@elopea.com